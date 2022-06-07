What colors does the MacBook Air (2022) come in?

Apple introduced the MacBook Air (2022) during its WWDC keynote, and this year’s model shakes things up quite a bit. It comes with a new Apple M2 processor and a taller display, but one of the biggest news is the new chassis design. The 2022 MacBook Air model has a flat unibody design, it brings back MagSafe and perhaps most importantly – it comes in new color options to choose from.

This time around, there are four options to choose from in terms of colors, and while Silver and Space Grey are the same as before, there are two new options this year: Starlight (a shade of gold) and Midnight, which is a nearly-black shade of blue. Let’s take a closer look.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

MacBook Air (2022) colors

If you want to know exactly what you’re getting into, take a look at the pictures below to see what each of the color options looks like.

Midnight Black

Starlight

Silver

Space grey

Out of these options, we’d argue that Midnight is the most exciting one, especially as it’s the one that feels the freshest. It’s a very dark shade of blue that’s almost black, and it’s an all-new color for Macs. This is certainly my personal favorite color out of the bunch, but the others might be just as appealing to you. The Starlight color is a new shade of gold that’s much softer and more elegant than the previous gold MacBook Air, which is also a nice change of pace.

You can get the new 2022 MacBook Air in any of these colors regardless of how you configure the internal specs, so you’re completely free to choose the color you want. The laptop itself isn’t available to buy just yet, but you can check it out below on Apple’s website or at Best Buy. If you want to explore some other options, check out our list of the best laptops overall to see what else is out there – there are some beautiful laptops on the market in 2022.