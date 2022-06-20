Does the MacBook Air M2 (2022) have a good battery life?

Apple expanded its Mac lineup during WWDC22. The latest addition to the line is the MacBook Air (2022). Considering that this redesigned MacBook packs the M2 chip, you might want to check the best apps for Apple silicon. That’s because these applications are built and optimized specifically for the family of M chips. Alongside the hardware announcements, the Cupertino-based corporation also revealed macOS Ventura — which introduces the all-new Stage Manager, in addition to improvements to Safari and Mail. If you’re planning to buy the new MacBook Air M2 (2022), you must be wondering how good its battery life is. Ultimately, it’s a potable computer — so it’s important for it to last for decent time period on a single charge. Here’s what you need to know regarding this matter.

What’s the battery life like on the MacBook Air M2 (2022)?

Just like the MacBook Air M1 (2020), 2022’s M2 notebook lasts for 18 hours when watching videos on a single charge — according to Apple. While you likely won’t spend 18 hours in a row watching video content, this piece of information gives us a solid estimation of the MacBook Air’s battery life. Assuming you don’t exhaust this Mac with intensive tasks, it’s supposed to last you all day. Whether you’re typing, reading, browsing, or watching series, you probably won’t need to charge this powerhouse more than once per day.

So yes, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) does have a good battery life. It’s worth noting, though, that — just like other laptops and phones — its battery will degrade as you use it. So in a couple of years you might notice that it’s no longer lasting you as much as it used to, and that’s totally normal. If it becomes unbearable, you could always replace the battery with a new one down the road.

