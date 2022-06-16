Is the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) good for gaming?

Apple launched the MacBook Air (2022) during WWDC22. The reveal came along with that of macOS Ventura — which further unleashes the Mac lineup and its potential. Considering that this new MacBook Air packs the M2 chip, you might want to check out the best apps for Apple silicon. And speaking of Apple silicon, you must be wondering how good the M2 is in the gaming department when placed in a MacBook Air. There’s no short answer to whether this notebook is good for gaming or not — as it really depends on several factors and what you’d define as gaming. Here’s what you need to know regarding this matter.

Is the MacBook Air M2 good for gaming?

Triple-A (AAA) Games

If you plan on playing newly-released AAA games on your M2 MacBook Air, you might face some issues. One of the biggest could be potential overheating. The MacBook Air isn’t equipped with cooling fans. So while the M2 chip is mighty and all, pressuring it with intensive tasks could overheat it. If you really want to game on a MacBook, then you might want to consider some of the mightier ones, such as the MacBook Pro (2021). If you don’t mind using Windows, then you can find the best gaming laptops here.

Apple Arcade and Mobile Games

Apple Arcade is available on macOS. This means you get to play a wide variety of ad-free games on your Mac for a monthly fee. If this is the kind of gaming you’re aiming at, then the MacBook Air M2 is excellent for it. That’s because most of the included games have been designed for iOS and iPadOS originally. As a result, they don’t require a lot of resources to run.

As you might know, Apple silicon Macs can run iOS and iPadOS games — assuming the developers don’t block that. So if you plan on downloading mobile games from the App Store, then the MacBook Air M2 is also a solid laptop for that. The same applies for online games that are offered through web apps you play on your browser.

Cloud Gaming

If you plan on playing games through cloud services, such as Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, or other similar products, then the MacBook Air is a solid laptop for this task. That’s because it will only be processing your inputs, while streaming the games live from the cloud. So the M2 chip won’t do the heavy lifting. It’s worth noting, though, that you will need to buy a separate dongle to connect an ethernet cable to it.

The MacBook Air wasn’t designed as a gaming laptop. While you might be able to run lightweight or cloud games on it just fine, depending on it for intensive, triple-A ones locally could be challenging. This Mac is better suited for students and those working in fields that don’t require extraordinary computing powers. Nonetheless, it officially supports some Xbox and PlayStation controllers, so you don’t have to stick to the trackpad and keyboard if you decide to game on it.

