Does the MacBook Air (2022) have a good webcam?

Apple recently introduced an updated model of the MacBook Air for 2022, and for the first time since 2018, it’s using a whole new design for its most popular laptop. With a new design come many other changes, and one of them happens to be the webcam. So, if you’re wondering whether the webcam on the 2022 MacBook Air is any good: Yes, it is, and it now comes in 1080p resolution.

MacBook Air (2022) webcam

While previous models of the MacBook Air made do with a 720p webcam – which was pretty common for laptops until recently – Apple has finally upgraded to a 1080p webcam on the MacBook Air. This seems to be the new standard for MacBooks, since the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models also came with a 1080p webcam for the first time. In addition to the bump in resolution, Apple is also leveraging the advanced image signal processor (ISP) inside the M2 chip to improve the camera quality further, so you should look great during video calls and meetings.

This upgraded webcam does come with a downside, which is that Apple decided to put the webcam, in a notch at the top of the display, similar to how its iPhone models look. This is also part of the design language Apple is going far with its redesigned laptops, like the 2021 MacBook Pro models. However, it can be a bit unsightly.

It’s especially strange because, unlike on the iPhone, that notch doesn’t have any special sensors in it like infrared cameras or a dot projector for Face ID. It’s just a webcam, and if you want to unlock your MacBook Air, you still have to use Touch ID.

If you want an even better webcam, Apple also recently announced a feature called Continuity Camera, which is arriving with the macOS Ventura update. which lets you easily connect your iPhone to your MacBook and use any of the iPhone’s cameras as your webcam. It’s not exclusive to the 2022 MacBook Air, but these two things were introduced at the same event, and it’s worth pointing out that you’ll have this option soon.

And that’s all you need to know about the webcam on the MacBook Air (2022). The built-in camera should frankly be good enough for the vast majority of people, even if it does come at the cost of having a notch on the screen. If it’s not working out for you, though, macOS Ventura will make it possible to use the cameras on your iPhone, which are far better than the webcam on any laptop.

If this has convinced you to buy the 2022 MacBook Air, you can check it out using the link below. Otherwise, maybe you can check out the best Macs you can buy today if you want to explore some other options (keep in mind, you probably won't find one with a better webcam).