Apple MacBook Air M1 $750 $999 Save $249 The MacBook Air is a slim laptop that offers lots of power thanks to its M1 chip. Despite its compact size, the laptop also features great battery life and has a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display. Right now, for a limited time, you can save $250 on the MacBook Air with this latest promotion, dropping it down to its lowest price ever. $750 at Amazon

There are a lot of great options when it comes to Mac computing products, but the MacBook Air is one of the better, providing plenty of power in a sleek and compact design. While Mac computing products can be quite expensive, the M1 MacBook Air still remains one of the brand's more affordable options.

While this model is typically priced at $999, right now, for a limited time, it's being discounted by $250, bringing it down to its lowest price to date. For $749, you'll get a compact laptop with a powerful M1 processor, beautiful and vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display, and also excellent battery life. If you've been looking for an affordable and modern Apple laptop, now's the time to buy.

What's great about the MacBook Air?

The MacBook Air is a few years old, yet it still feels modern thanks to its cutting edge design. The chassis is built using aluminum, and it still feels fresh when using it thanks to Apple's modern M1 processor. Apple's M-series processors took the world by storm when first introduced, providing impressive power while also being extremely efficient. The processor features an eight core CPU, seven core GPU, and comes paired with 8GB RAM.

In addition, you get 256GB of internal storage, and battery life that can last up to 18 hours. Furthermore, the laptop provides excellent security features through software, and also has a Touch ID fingerprint reader to prevent anyone from using the computer without your permission. As stated before, this laptop might be a few generations older, but it still feels snappy, and is a great option if you're looking for something compact and slim. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale.