Key Takeaways Act fast and save $250 on the latest MacBook Air M2 with its powerful M2 chip, 15.3-inch display, and redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support.

The MacBook Air's iconic design sets a high standard for minimalistic notebook design, offering a visually appealing and durable exterior in four cosmic finishes.

With macOS Sonoma, the MacBook Air M2 delivers an improved desktop OS experience with enhanced visuals and added functionality, without the need for an expensive upgrade.

Black Friday is here, and so are the insane, limited-time deals. This is the best time of the year to invest in new tech, particularly Apple products. After all, the company's latest devices rarely see major discounts en masse, and now's the time to save big on them. The newest MacBook Air M2, which I've been personally using since its release, is currently $250 off. Here's why you should claim this fleeting offer before it's too late.

MacBook Air (M2) $1049 $1299 Save $250 The latest MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, a 15.3-inch display, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work. Act fast, and save $250 on a unit now! $1049 at Best Buy (15 inches) $1049 at Amazon (15 inches)

5 Its iconic design

Sleek, light, and enticing

Ever since Steve Jobs revealed the very first model in 2008, the MacBook Air has set a high standard for minimalistic notebook design. And, 15 years later, this still applies. Today, the MacBook Air, almost objectively, features the best laptop exterior. Not only is it mindblowingly thin and light, but it also offers an enticing, visually appealing shell. It's durable and premium-looking — an unrivaled blend of superior esthetics and practicality. Hey, you also get to pick between four mesmerizingly cosmic finishes: Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, and Silver.

4 macOS Sonoma

The best desktop OS just got better.

The Mac's operating system is famous for being swift, reliable, and productivity-oriented. And, with macOS Sonoma, Apple has further polished its experience by introducing improved visuals, along with added functionality. At this point, in my opinion, macOS has become whole. It provides all the apps and features you'd expect from a desktop operating system through an intuitive user interface that anyone can easily master. And since the MacBook Air M2 runs Sonoma, you can take advantage of the latest macOS additions and design changes, without needing to spend a fortune on a bulkier Mac.

3 The incredible M2

Hello, power and energy efficiency!

Source: Apple

To make the most out of a laptop, it must offer a reliable performance and an acceptable battery life. This MacBook Air goes above and beyond in this department. You're getting an 18-hour battery life, thanks to the highly capable M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. So, not only will this computer handle your demanding tasks smoothly, but you likely won't need to charge it more than once a day. I use mine every single day for work, and it lasts me the entire shift with its brightness set to the maximum. Killing its battery is truly challenging, and lags are pretty much nonexistent.

2 Future-proof

This notebook could serve you for years to come.

Apple products are famous for their durability. Not only do they feature premium hardware that stands the test of time, but they also tend to receive software updates for many years. The MacBook Air M2 is no different, and you can expect your machine to remain supported for a very long time. Now that the MacBook Air has switched from Intel processors to Apple silicon and refreshed its chassis, it has become refined from the inside out. And the best part? These laptops have a high resale value, so even when you decide to move on and upgrade, you will probably be able to claim back a significant portion of its price.

1 $250 off

A flagship laptop that costs just over a grand?!

The main reason you should buy the MacBook Air M2 right now is this limited-time Black Friday deal. You can save a whopping $250 on the latest, most capable MacBook Air yet, and that's pretty rare nowadays. So, for a bit over a grand, you're investing in a reliable machine that will most probably serve you for long years. I personally wish I had waited for this shopping event instead of shedding a large sum on it a few months ago. Act fast, learn from my mistake, and grab a unit from Best Buy or Amazon before it's too late.