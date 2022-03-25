This year’s MacBook Air could feature a new design and a larger display

Apple — as always — has been busy at work. Just yesterday we learned that the company could be working on a MacBook Air with a 15-inch display. It could reveal this anticipated model as soon as 2023. New reports are now hinting at what the company could be preparing for this year’s potential MacBook Air release. We’ve been hearing rumors about a redesigned, colorful MacBook Air for a while now. However, we didn’t have any information regarding its display size. Ross Young — CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) — has tweeted that the display of this year’s MacBook Air will increase from 13.3 inches to 13.6 inches. This increase is too minor to make a noticeable difference in terms of usability. However, it could allude to some exciting changes that some users have been looking forward to.

and 2022 MacBook Air will increase from 13.3″ to 13.6″. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 25, 2022

Assuming these details are accurate, they pretty much confirm that we will be seeing design changes with this year’s MacBook Air release. It’s hard to see Apple randomly stretching the screen 0.3 inches and retaining the same exterior it has used for years. The company could potentially be going for thinner bezels. This would enable it to keep the same overall size of the laptop — while offering users more screen real estate. Considering the Cupertino tech giant has been making design changes to the chassis of M1 Macs, it could finally be the Air’s turn later this year. It’s yet to be seen how different it’ll look, whether it’ll feature the colorful finishes of the M1 iMac, and if it’ll actually be released. We probably won’t get any solid answers until later this year, possibly around November.

