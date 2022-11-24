Apple's MacBook Air M1 (2020) can now cost you as little as $800, thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal. Grab a unit before it expires!

Apple launched the first M-powered MacBook Air back in late 2020. This light, compact, and powerful laptop typically costs a whopping $1,000. Though, thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can grab a unit for $200 off. This means that for just $800 you can pick a MacBook Air M1 with a Space Gray, Silver, or Gold finish. This computer to this day remains one of the best Macs available out there, and Apple discounts as major rarely come by. So if I were you, I would buy one right now before it runs out of stock or the offer expires.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) Apple MacBook Air (2020) $799.99 $999.99 Save $200 The MacBook Air (2020) is powered by Apple's mighty M1 chipset. It's available in three premium finishes to pick from, including Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. The base model packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. $799.99 at Best Buy

While Apple released a new MacBook Air model powered by the M2 chip earlier this year, the 2020 model remains as valid. After all, the M2 is an incremental upgrade coming from M1, and the chassis changes aren't worth the extra hundreds of dollars for many people. The MacBook Air M1 supports macOS Ventura, and it will receive software updates and security patches for years to come. So by making this purchase, you're investing in a future-proof device that should age gracefully.

The MacBook Air M1 has a fan-less design, making it completely silently. It's slimmer than you might imagine and a perfect companion for those studying or working on the go. In the ports department, you get a 3.5mm headphone jack and two USB Type-C ports for charging, data transfer, and accessory connections.

Which MacBook Air M1 color will you be picking, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.