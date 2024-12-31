Your changes have been saved MacBook Air (M2) $799 $999 Save $200 The latest MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work, and it comes in either 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch sizes. $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy

Apple's MacBook Air has been one of our favorite laptops over the past few years. It offers the perfect balance when it comes to portability, design and performance. Of course, they're also quite pricey as well, starting at $1,000.

Related MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review: Setting a new standard Apple's new MacBook Air is one of the best mainstream laptops on the market, using the new M2 chip, a new webcam, and more.

But if you're looking to invest and buy one, you'll want to act fast, because this current deal knocks the M2 MacBook Air down to its lowest price at just $799. For a limited time, you can score $200 off this MacBook Air that is powered by Apple's M2 SoC, and is also paired with 16GB of RAM.

What's great about the MacBook Air?

The MacBook Air has long been the top choice for those in need of a laptop that's both slim and light. Despite this model coming out a couple of years ago, it's still quite capable thanks to Apple's M2 SoC. In addition, you're also getting 16GB of RAM, along with 256GB of internal storage.

While it's not the top-end when it comes to hardware, you're still getting plenty, and it should be enough for most people when it comes to daily use. When it comes to ports, you're getting a decent selection here with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and MagSafe charging connector.

You also get a 13-inch screen that produces accurate colors, and a keyboard and trackpad that's a joy to work with. The battery life is also going to be pretty good as well. Those that are frequently on videocalls will be happy to know that the built-in webcam and microphone are also pretty good.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this laptop. You get plenty under the hood and the sleek design and light weight make it easy to carry around. Furthermore, the $200 discount is just the cherry on top, as this laptop is worth its original retail price.

Of course, if you're on the fence, and aren't stuck on the idea of going with a Mac, we do have some other great laptop options worth taking a look at. But if you want to go with something from Apple, the MacBook Air is the perfect starting point that won't leave you disappointed.