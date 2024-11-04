MacBook Air (M2) $799 $999 Save $200 The MacBook Air features an M2 chip and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work, and it comes with a 13.6-inch display. Best of all, it can now be had for just $799, which is an absolute steal. $799 at Amazon

Apple's been doing big things in the computing space ever since it released its own silicon. The company's M-series chips have delivered beyond expectations, causing rivals to completely rethink its strategy when it comes to computing products. But most importantly, consumers now know that products can be built that provide the best of both worlds, without compromise when it comes to power and efficiency.

Despite the MacBook Air M2 launching a couple of years ago, it's still quite powerful, and if you can find one on sale, it's an excellent laptop to buy. With that said, we've seen deals on this laptop in the past, but most promotions only offered a discount on the lowest model with just 8GB RAM. Luckily, we've managed to find a deal on a MacBook Air M2 that comes equipped with 16GB RAM.

For a limited time, you can score $200 off, which brings the price down to just $799. This is the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Air, which makes it an absolute steal. So if you've been thinking about buying a new laptop, and want to grab something powerful, a new MacBook may just be up your alley.

When it comes to specifications, the MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch display, Apple's M2 SoC, and 16GB of RAM. Furthermore, you're also going to get 256GB of internal SSD storage, along with a beautiful and svelte design. Apple touts up to 18 hours of use on a single charge with this model, which, quite frankly, is a ton of battery life.

As far as connectivity goes, the MacBook Air comes equipped with a MagSafe port for charging, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack. You also get excellent security thanks to the Touch ID fingerprint reader, and the webcam is also pretty good with its 1080p resolution.

For most, this really is the complete package. A laptop that delivers when it comes to power, but is also think and light. And now, you can grab this model for less, with a sweet discount that knocks $200 off. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long. Of course, if you're still on the fence, we have some other great laptop recommendations as well.