There are a lot of great Apple Mac products out there right, but perhaps one of its best laptops has to be the MacBook Air M2 thanks to its compact size, light weight, and powerful processor. If you're looking for one of the best all-rounders in the market today, this is going to be it.

While the MacBook Air M2 is normally priced over $1000, right now, it's received a hefty discount that knocks $200 off, dropping it down to just $899 for a limited time. This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this laptop, so if you've been looking for a great deal on the MacBook Air M2, you're definitely going to want to pick it up for this stellar price while you can.

What's great about the MacBook Air M2?

Apple's MacBook Air is a phenomenal laptop that offers plenty of power thanks to its M2 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM, and has 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it has a beautiful 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that provides incredible color accuracy along with vibrant colors. That laptop is incredibly thin and also comes in weighing just 2.7 pounds.

Despite its svelte size, the laptop is durable thanks to its all-aluminum unibody enclosure, and has excellent battery life that will allow it to go all day long with up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. In addition, you get excellent quality audio thanks to the laptop's four speaker system, and an immersive experience with Spatial Audio. Those that will be busy using the laptop for video calls will be happy to know that the unit features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera which provides clear images.

As far as connectivity goes, you're going to get a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. For the most part, you really can't go wrong, especially with all that this laptop has to offer. While it's a great deal at its original price, it's an absolute steal with its latest discount.