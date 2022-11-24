Earlier this year, Apple revealed the redesigned MacBook Air powered by its latest M2 chip. Unlike its predecessors, this model introduces an all-new chassis with a more boxed appearance. The overall view certainly looks more modern and introduces a notched display, too. In terms of processing power, the M2 is an incremental upgrade coming from the M1. Nonetheless, the 2022 MacBook brings some exciting new changes, including a higher-end webcam, MagSafe 3 charging support, and more. If you've been holding back on this $1,199 purchase, now's the time to go for it! Thanks to a limited-time Black Friday deal, you can now save a whopping $150 and grab a unit for just $1,049. Make sure you act fast, as this model could run out of stock at any given moment, and the offer expires soon.

MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (2022) $1049 $1199 Save $150 The MacBook Air is an incredibly thin laptop, and with the Apple M2 chip, it's both fast and efficient and it can handle just about any kind of work. $1049 at Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is available in four different finishes to pick from. For $1,049, you can choose between Midnight, Space Gray, Starlight, and Silver. In terms of technical specifications, you can choose between 256GB and 512GB SSD options. Regardless of the color or configuration you pick, though, you will still be eligible for the $150 discount if you claim the offer before it expires.

Considering that Apple is officially selling the product through Amazon, you can rest assured that you will be receiving a sealed, genuine MacBook Air M2. I've been personally using this computer for many months now, and I can attest to how fluid and intuitive it is to use. It's by far my favorite laptop model.

