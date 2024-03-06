Apple's MacBook Air (M3, 2024) brings a host of welcome upgrades to this slim and light laptop. But one thing that previous MacBook Air models had in common was support for only a single external display. That limitation really put a cramp on productivity workflows and frustrated anyone who wanted to spread out across multiple screens. Does the MacBook Air (M3, 2024) break with tradition and support multiple displays?

Is it possible for the MacBook Air (M3, 2024) to support two monitors?

Source: Apple

The MacBook Air (M3, 2024) can support up to two external displays if the lid is closed. If you leave the lid open, it supports one external monitor in addition to the main display. To connect to external displays, you'll have to use the two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports on the side of the laptop, and your monitors must support DisplayPort, or you'll need to use an adapter.

If you leave the lid open, you can connect to an external display with up to a 6K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. If you close the lid, you can connect to two displays with up to 5K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. For comparison, the 15-inch model's main display's native resolution is 2560x1864, and the 13-inch model's display is 2560x1164.

That means you can now use this laptop in a host of creative ways, and external displays don't even have to be expensive to be good, as our favorite budget picks show. One screen can be used for looking at spreadsheets, for example, while the other contains a report you're typing up. Or if you are editing images, multiple displays let you stretch out your canvas across a larger area, letting you get a look at fine detail.

What else is new with the new MacBook Air?

The M3 chipset's GPU also ties in nicely with the ability to use multiple monitors. It supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. That way, everything you see will look great, including games. Apple says that No Man's Sky, for example, will run up to 60% faster than on a MacBook Air with an M1 chip. Productivity tasks, too, will see a boost. Apple claims Excel runs 35% faster on the MacBook Air M3 than on a MacBook Air M1.

You also get a 16-core Neural Engine, which can run AI operations locally. So, if you are image editing using your multiple displays with Pixelmator Pro, you can harness AI features to enhance images and take advantage of selective editing to further pinpoint your alterations. Plus, you get Wi-Fi 6E support, which means faster web browsing.

So far, it remains to be seen if Apple will bring multiple display support to other models using the M3 chipset. If it is a hardware limitation, that is unlikely, but if it is a software change, this may occur with an OS update.