Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) Mighty and powerful The Apple MacBook Air is always an excellent choice for a travel or productivity laptop, and it's even better now with the latest M3 SoC. Battery life is phenomenal as always, plus the new model gets a good performance boost which should come in handy with heavy workloads. Pros Sleek and premium design Powerful performance Comfortable keyboard and trackpad Cons Heavier than an iPad

Apple iPad Pro M2 The best iPad Pro yet The iPad Pro (2022) with the M2 SoC is Apple's most powerful iPad yet. The 12.9-inch model is a standout performer, mainly thanks to its brilliant mini-LED display with HDR playback. The iPad Pro is great for professional use cases too, with good support for most of the popular editing and content creation apps. Pros Highly portable 12.9-inch model supports HDR playback Very powerful Cons Official accessories can be pricey



Apple's iPad Pro is a phenomenal powerhouse of a computing device, especially now with the M series SoCs. When paired with a keyboard and Apple Pencil, it can be a great alternative to a laptop. However, the type of apps and scope of iPadOS are still not on the same level as macOS would give you. The new 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 has the same starting price as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which uses the M2 chip. If you were considering getting a new laptop and you travel a lot, does an iPad Pro with accessories make better sense than the M3 MacBook Air? Let's take a look at all angles of this dilemma.

Price, specs & availability

The iPad Pro has a lower starting price

The iPad Pro comes in two sizes, and the smaller 11-inch model is the cheapest with a starting price of $799. However, if you are doing any extensive work beyond replying to emails or web browsing, you'll want the larger 12.9-inch model. This starts at $1,099, and this is before you add the cost of the keyboard, stylus, USB hub, etc. Apple's accessories can be quite pricey, as the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $349. The base model includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The MacBook Air M3 comes in two sizes as well, with the 13-inch most likely being the more popular one. This starts at $1,099, while the 15-inch model is roughly $200 more. You can spec this with up to 24GB of RAM, which is good if you're doing heavy graphics processing or any memory-intensive tasks.

Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) Apple iPad Pro (2022) Processor Apple M3 (8-core) Apple M2 (8-core) Graphics Up to 10-core GPU 10-core GPU Display 13.6-inch (2560x1664) or 15.3-inch (2880x1864) Liquid Retina 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388x1668) or 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR (2732x2048) Ports 2x Thunderbolt/ USB 4, 1x headphone jack 1x Thunderbolt/ USB 4 Storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Memory Up to 24GB Up to 16GB Battery 52.6WHr (13-inch), 66.5WHr (15-inch) 28.65WHr (11-inch), 40.88WHr (12.9-inch) Audio Four speakers (13-inch), Six speakers (15-inch) Four speakers Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Rear:12MP wide + 10MP ultrawide; Front: 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Cellular (optional), Bluetooth 5.3 Color Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, Silver Space Gray, Silver Price Starts at $1,099 Starts at $799

Design

The MacBook Air M3 should be more comfortable to use

Source: XDA

Given that both devices fall under separate categories, I would say they are both very well-designed for their respective segments. There's a generous helping of aluminum and glass in the MacBook Air M3 and the iPad Pro, which makes them very premium. The iPad Pro is designed primarily for touch input, so even the 12.9-inch model weighs just 1.51 pounds. It only has a single Type-C port, so you have to use a dongle most of the time. It also comes in a cellular model with eSIM support, so wireless connectivity is very good. The Pro models only come in two colors, which is a bit limiting.

The MacBook Air has the traditional clamshell laptop form factor, so it's much more comfortable for typing in most scenarios. It's thicker and heavier than the iPad Pro, and also has a larger footprint. You do get better connectivity though, with two Thunderbolt (USB 4) ports and a headphone jack. There's also a MagSafe 3 charging port for convenience. However, the MacBook Air is significantly heavier, starting at 2.7 pounds for the 13-inch model. Purely in terms of portability, I would pick the iPad Pro, as even with a keyboard case, it's going to be much slimmer and lighter. The only trouble with using the iPad as a laptop is that most keyboard accessories, including Apple's first-party solution, won't really give you the same stability of a laptop, like if you were to use it on your lap.

On the flip side, the MacBook Air has a few more color options, including Silver, Space Gray, Midnight, and Starlight, so you can get something that looks a bit more to your tastes.

Display

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro supports HDR

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro wins this one thanks to its superb mini-LED backlit IPS panel and support for HDR video playback. It has a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits when playing HDR content and an anti-reflective coating to cut out reflection. Coupled with high resolution (2732x2048) and the precision of the Apple Pencil stylus, and you have a powerful mobile HDR workstation. The 11-inch model uses a standard IPS display, and a slightly lower resolution of 2388x1668 pixels, so it's not as impressive for media consumption. However, both models have ProMotion displays, meaning they have a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience.

The MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch panel that comes in 2560x1664 resolution, or a larger 15.3-inch display with a resolution of 2880x1864. Both are very sharp panels all the same, and with 500 nits of brightness support for the P3 color gamut, it looks great for day-to-day use. The larger size is also ideal for working, but for media consumption, the mini-LED panel on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is very hard to top.

Software

macOS on the MacBook Air M3 is still preferred by most

The MacBook Air M3 runs macOS and supports the full range of desktop-class Mac apps. All the popular editing and production apps like Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro are available on this platform. The Mac is also the main hub for backing up iPad or iPhone's data, in case you don't want to pay for iCloud. While gaming on either platform is far from a major use case, macOS has the most potential for growth, especially with recent tools for porting games to Apple Silicon.

However, iPadOS does have its share of strengths too. Editing images and sketching is more seamless thanks to the touchscreen. You can use Live Activities to get notified of events and schedules in real time, and interact with smart home devices more seamlessly without reaching for your phone. Most professional editing and content creation apps today have an iPad version, but you might have to adapt your workflow for touch rather than mouse and keyboard.

Performance and battery life

The iPad Pro is held back by its software

You can expect excellent performance from both devices. The M3 SoC in the MacBook Air is slightly faster than the M2 in the iPad Pro in benchmarks, but you'll hardly notice this with regular use. However, if you're doing creative workloads like video editing, the improved performance of this chip will be a big deal, especially on the GPU side. Both devices are fanless too, so you don't have to worry about noise when doing stressful tasks.

On paper, the MacBook Air M3 is rated to last up to 15 hours with web surfing, compared to 10 hours on the iPad Pro. Both the Airs' have physically larger batteries too, so it's no surprise. Actual battery life will often depend on the kind of activity being done too. Overall, the 15-inch MacBook Air feels like the safest bet if you need the longest battery life. The laptops also have much quicker charging of up to 70W, than the iPad Pro.

MacBook Air (M3, 2024) vs iPad Pro: Which is right for you?

I think the MacBook Air M3 would be the device of choice for many, and it's the solution I'd go with too. The wider choice of apps, better battery life, and a larger display are things I would value more, even if that meant sacrificing a bit of portability. Being a laptop, it's also more robust to travel with as the display is always protected when the lid is closed. Plus, that keyboard and trackpad combo is like no other, so you should not feel any sort of fatigue even with non-stop typing and tracking. The M3 Air can now output to two external displays, making it more suitable for multi-monitor setups.

The iPad Pro could make sense for someone who's mostly looking for a device for media consumption, particularly in HDR. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be an ideal fit for you in that case. If you're not a great hurry to buy one, it might be worth waiting a bit longer for the refresh which is rumored to come with an OLED display and would certainly have the M3 SoC.