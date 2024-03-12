Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) New and updated The MacBook Air M3 is Apple's latest offering. It updates the flagship MacBook Air with an M3 chipset. It also allows users to connect two external monitors and boosts support for Wi-Fi 6E. However, it still has the sleek design that users have come to know and love over the years. Pros M3 chipset with updated Neural Engine Supports Wi-Fi 6E Able to utilize two external monitors Cons Not that much different from MacBook Air M2 Limited ports $1099 at Amazon (13 inches)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Redesigned for the better $2196 $2336 Save $140 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is an updated version of Lenovo's flagship clamshell laptop. This is boosted by Intel Core Ultra processors, a new touchpad, and more to make it one of the best business laptops on the market today. It's more modern and can handle so much. Pros 8MP webcam Intel Core Ultra processor Long battery life Cons No 4K display option Pricey $2196 at Lenovo



Over the past year, the push for laptops focused on AI functionality has increased heavily. With the introduction of the Intel Core Ultra processors, the latest Intel CPUs can handle a bigger workload and utilize AI to take on more tasks efficiently. Not to be outdone, Apple's M3 chips are doing the same, working with the MacBooks neural engine to boost intelligence features. Two of the latest and best laptops with AI capabilities are the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and the MacBook Air M3. These are the newest iterations of their manufacturer's flagship clamshell laptops and showcase updated features, making them some of the best business laptops on the market. Here's the breakdown.

Price, specs & availability

One is much more expensive

The MacBook Air M3 was announced on March 5, 2024 and became officially available later that week on March 8. You can choose from two options: a 13-inch or 15-inch display. The 13-inch starts at $1,100 and the 15-inch starts at $1,300. The MacBook Air M3 has a MagSafe charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. You can choose up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is available to buy at Lenovo, but it is currently out of stock. It starts around $2,336 when it is available. For ports, you'll get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You'll get up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.



Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Operating System macOS Sonoma Windows 11 CPU 8-core CPU (Apple M3) Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) GPU 8-core or 10-core GPU (Apple M3) Intel Arc (integrated) RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery Up to 18 hours 57Wh Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision, privacy shutter Speakers Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight Black Ports MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Dimensions 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (13-inch model) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (15-inch model) 12.31 x 8.45 x 0.59 inches (312.8mm x 214.75mm x 14.96mm) Weight 2.7 pounds (13-inch), 3.3 pounds (15-inch) From 2.42 pounds (1.09kg)

2:15 Related MacBook Air (M3, 15-inch, 2024) review: The Goldilocks laptop size The 15-inch MacBook Air offers an immersive large screen experience while keeping a slim and light(er) body than the MacBook Pro

Design

Thoughtful redesign versus consistent chassis

The X1 Carbons have remained the same for the past few iterations, but the 12th generation shows some major improvements. The body is a bit narrower and shallower, so it remains lightweight at just under 2.5 pounds. It stands at 12.31x8.45x0.59 inches, so it's easy to bring on the go and can fit in many laptop sleeves or bags. Like its predecessors, it is still made of a mix of carbon fiber and aluminum, but Lenovo has utilized recycled materials in its build. The ports are on either side of the laptop, and there's a cradle where you you can add a Nano-SIM card to turn this into a 5G laptop. It supports WiFi-6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

One of the big changes in the X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the new keyboard, which has been ergonomically designed for a better workflow. The touchpad has also been overhauled, and a haptic touchpad will be made available starting sometime in March as an optional upgrade. A TrackPoint Quick Menu has been added to the touchpad as well. The speakers have also been changed from previous versions, as Lenovo has minimized the design to two speakers that now sit below the keyboard and support Dolby Atmos. The redesigned comms bar is a welcome sight, and the upgraded 8MP webcam is a bonus that those who need it can opt for. If you don't want to upgrade, it has a standard 1080p camera. The laptop only comes in Black and runs on Windows 11.

The MacBook Air M3 looks incredibly similar to the MacBook Air M2. Most of the changes are on the inside of the computer, which isn't a bad thing, as the MacBook Air is one of the sleekest laptops on the market. It checks in at 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches for the 13-inch. It weighs only 2.7 pounds, so slightly more than the X1 Carbon Gen 12. You can choose between Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight for color, and it is made from aluminum. A new perk of the MacBook Air M3 is that it supports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It also has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The MacBook Air M3 has the standard backlit Magic Keyboard that people know and love. It offers a 1080p FaceTime camera, and for audio, you'll get a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers and support for Spatial Audio. The trackpad is large and simple to use, as it can be customized to work however you need it. This runs on macOS Sonoma.

Display

Refresh rates don't compare

Close

From Lenovo, you're getting a 14-inch OLED display and can choose FHD, QHD, or UHD resolutions. The refresh rate is a blazing 120Hz, and with Dolby Vision HDR technology, your picture will be smooth and sharp. This is a great laptop for gamers and content creators, as it has HDR500 True Black and 100% DCI-P3, and up to 400 nits of brightness. The ratio is 16:10, giving you plenty of room to open multiple windows simultaneously for work.

The MacBook Air M3 continues the trend of the Liquid Retina display that's LED-backlit with IPS technology. It does reach up to 500 nits of brightness and supports 1 billion colors, thanks to wide color P3 and True Tone technology. This has a 2560x1664 native resolution at 224 pixels per inch, and the display ratio is also 16:10. The sharpness of the picture is impressive, but the refresh rate leaves something to be desired at 60Hz. The MacBook Air M3 is the first base-model Apple Silicon computer to support two external displays.

Performance

Intel versus Apple Silicon

One of the biggest swings for the 12th Generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the introduction of the Intel Core Ultra processors. This laptop was made for AI functionality as the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor works with the dedicated NPU to handle certain tasks, like those in Windows Studio Effects, giving your CPU a breather and allowing it to focus on more performance. The Intel Core Ultra processors are faster than their predecessors and can handle more duties efficiently. The X1 Carbon Gen 12 does have integrated Intel Arc graphics, so while it has the 120Hz refresh rate, the graphics aren't top of the line for a gaming laptop. For battery life, this comes with a 57Whr that we noted lasts all day in our review.

The MacBook Air M3 has the M3 chip added to the most recent line of MacBook Pros a few months back. This laptop is 13x faster than the fastest Intel MacBook Air. It is also 60% faster than the M1 MacBook Air. Apple claims this is a top laptop for AI because the M3 chipset comes with a 16-core Neural Engine and accelerators in the CPU and GPU to enhance on-device machine learning. Utilizing built-in macOS intelligent features will allow it to work more quickly as the hardware efficiently divvies tasks. Apple notes that this will work with apps like Pixelmator Pro, CapCut, and Goodnotes 6. This also supports ray tracing and mesh shading for the first time. While we haven't had a chance to test the battery yet, Apple consistently has some of the longest-lasting batteries on the market, and we found that the MacBook Pro M3 benefitted from the chip for extended battery life.

Which one is right for you?

It depends on how you want to use it

Both the MacBook Air M3 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 are terrific laptops that can be used for business and content creation. They are laptops that support AI functionality, thanks to the CPUs inside of them. If price is not an issue, we recommend the X1 Carbon Gen 12. It has a superior refresh rate, can be upgraded for a better webcam, and offers more memory. It also upgraded design features from past versions that make this worth the price, especially if you're going to be using it for work. It also has a top-notch display and can be used for gaming.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Editor's choice $2196 $2336 Save $140 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 has a new touchpad and keyboard design, an Intel Core Ultra processor, and an upgraded webcam. $2196 at Lenovo

If you don't love a Windows laptop and you feel more comfortable using macOS, then the MacBook Air M3 is a great upgrade over older MacBook Airs. It's similar enough to the MacBook M2 that you may not need to upgrade if you have that. But if you have anything older, the M3 chip that can perform AI-related tasks, the Wi-Fi 6E support, and the ability to support two external displays could be worth it.