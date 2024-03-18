Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) The 2024 M3 MacBook Air is the most powerful MacBook Air yet, thanks to the advancements in performance and battery life of Apple's M3 chipset. The M3 MacBook Air can handle everything from programming to photo editing to productivity tasks, and it does it all quietly, relying on passive heating with no fans. Pros Incredible performance from the M3 processor Lightweight and sleek design Incredibly quiet performance thanks to passive cooling Cons No fans will cause the MacBook Air to heat up under heavy loads Limited ports $1099 at Best Buy (13 inches)

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) refreshes one of our favorite laptops, featuring a 14-inch, versatile design. The new Yoga 9i features the Intel Core Ultra processors and offers a 4K OLED touchscreen with a 360-degree rotating soundbar. It also has a Lenovo Smart Pen, Sleeve included, and the Lenovo Premium Suite for improved AI capability. Pros High-performance Intel Core Ultra processor Beautiful OLED display Rotating soundbar Cons Limited port selection $1477 at Lenovo



Apple has really improved the MacBook Air in the last few years, and we consider it to be one of the best Macs for most people. The MacBook Air M2 impressed us, and the 2024 M3 MacBook Air looks to set an even higher performance standard for the Air series of MacBooks.

On the other side of the OS divide, we have considered the Lenovo Yoga 9i to be one of the best laptops in the Windows space for a few years now, and the latest 2024 refresh brings new Intel Core Ultra processors, an upgraded camera, and a dedicated chip developed by Lenovo for generative AI tasks. We expect it to be one of the best laptops of 2024 again, but is it a better fit than the MacBook Air M3 for your needs? Let's break down the differences and similarities between these two laptops to find out.

Price, specs & availability

Apple's MacBook Air M3 was announced and unveiled on March 4, 2024, and it launched on March 8 and is available as a 13.6-inch ultrabook or a slightly larger, 15.3-inch model. Both models are widely available to buy at most major online retailers, and as always, you can order the MacBook Air M3 directly from Apple's website. The MacBook Air was released at the same $1,100 price tag as its predecessor, and the 15-inch starts at $1,300.

Lenovo's refreshed Yoga 9i 2-in-1 was announced on January 8, 2024, at this year's CES showcase. It's a 14-inch convertible laptop that we expect to see around April 2024. Its starting price is around $1,450, making it slightly more expensive than the MacBook Air. As tends to be the case with Lenovo launches, it will likely be available first from Lenovo's official website before slowly trickling out to major third-party retailers.



Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Operating System macOS Sonoma Windows 11 CPU 8-core CPU (Apple M3) Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) GPU 8-core or 10-core GPU (Apple M3) Intel Arc (integrated) RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery Up to 18 hours 75Wh Speakers Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Ports MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, USB-C 3.2, 3.5mm audio Dimensions 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (13-inch model) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (15-inch model) 12.40 x 8.58 x 0.63 inches (315mm x 218mm x 15.9mm) Weight 2.7 pounds (13-inch), 3.3 pounds (15-inch) 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) Price Starting at $1,099 Starting at $1,450 Display (Size, Resolution) 13.6 or 15.3-inch, 2560x1664 14 inches, 16:10, 400 nits, touch, 2.8K or 4K Display type Liquid Retina (IPS), 60Hz OLED, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3, touch

Design

Clamshell or convertible?

Close

While we haven't gotten a chance to run our own tests on the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1, we have had our hands on the new M3 MacBook Air, and we can say firsthand that it's a delight. Based on our experiences with last year's Yoga 9i, we can expect that the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is also a premium-built and incredibly lightweight laptop.

The new M3 MacBook Air retains the same chassis as the M2 MacBook Air. However, it has an updated speaker system, with both the 13-inch and 15-inch models coming with six-speaker sound systems with force-canceling woofers. The audio system supports Dolby Atmos, and the speakers are hidden between the lid hinges under the display. The M3 MacBook Air also has a built-in three-way microphone and a 3.5mm audio jack if you prefer your own headset to AirPods or the integrated microphone and speakers.

Thanks to the M3 processor, the MacBook Air's overall design is thin, light, yet powerful. It doesn't have a fan and instead relies on its passive cooling capabilities, so you won't be dealing with any fan nose. Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air only features two Thunderbolt ports, in addition to the MagSafe 3 charging port, so you'll definitely want to pick up a Thunderbolt dock.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Yoga 9i carries forward the same qualities that we fell in love with last year with the 2023 Lenovo Yoga 9i. At the front, there's a soundbar hinge that delivers 8W of sound output. The soundbar rotates the laptop, so you will always have clear audio regardless of which orientation you have the laptop in. As a 2-in-1, you can rotate the display around for tablet mode, or you can use it like a regular clamshell laptop.

Lenovo has upgraded the camera in the Yoga 9i 2-in-1, which now features a 5MP resolution. There's also a separate IR lens just for Windows Hello. The updated hardware allows the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 to have the better camera in this comparison. The M3 MacBook Air's camera is the same 1080p resolution FaceTime camera that was present in last year's model, while the 2-in-1 camera's improvements give it a resolution of 2560x1920 (5MP).

Both laptops have a high-quality aluminum body, and both feel like premium pieces of hardware. Both are also extremely light, with the Yoga 9i in 2024 weighing just barely under three pounds at 2.98 pounds. It's also impressively thin for a 2-in-1 laptop, measuring 0.63 inches (15.9mm) thin. The Yoga 9i is a great laptop thanks to its portability, regardless of whether you are using it in tablet or laptop mode.

Connectivity-wise, Lenovo offers a few more ports with the Yoga 9i than the MacBook Air. In addition to the same two Thunderbolt 4 ports, there's also a USB Type-A (Gen 3.2) and a USB Type-C (also Gen 3.2) port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. It's a better lineup than the MacBook Air offers, but you'll still want to bring a Thunderbolt docking station with you if you go out with either laptop.

The MacBook Air, however, is the lighter laptop, with a starting weight of 2.7 pounds in the 13-inch model, and a bit heavier at 3.3 pounds for the 15-inch model. It also features an incredibly clean slab chassis, that started during the M2 CPU generation. The 13-inch MacBook Air is the noticeably lighter laptop here, but in terms of size, the Yoga 9i sits right between the size of the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 15-inch MacBook Air.

When it comes to actually using the laptop, the first place we will look at is keyboards. The MacBook Air M3 features the same keyboard and trackpad that the M2 MacBook Air had. I've personally used the keyboard before, and I find it comfortable to type on, even during long writing sessions. I will note, however, that if you prefer a high-travel key, there's definitely more travel found in the Yoga 9i 2-in-1's keyboard.

Lenovo has been making some of the best laptop keyboards for decades now, and the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is no exception. It features 1.5mm key travel, backlight keys, and dedicated shortcut keys, including the new Microsoft CoPilot button. The touchpad is comfortably big, and the haptic sensors underneath it make tracking and pointing a breeze.

Performance

Two laptops with powerful performance

When it comes to laptop internals, we expect both laptops to be incredible performers. We just posted our review of the MacBook Air M3 and we found it to be one of the best MacBook experiences to date. One of the largest boosts from the M3 chipset is improvements to battery life, and we found that with the Pro, you didn't have to worry about lugging a charger with you. The MacBook Air is an ultrabook that can go the distance with an all-day battery life, and you'll make short of work, be it endless browser tabs or multiple apps running in the background.

We are still waiting for our hands-on with the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) to make our own performance benchmarks, but we do know that the laptop comes with the Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) processor. These new Core Ultra processors provide massive performance boosts, and we've seen huge dividends in general performance and battery life in laptops that we've reviewed with the new Intel Core Ultra processors.

Intel has also changed its integrated GPUs with the launch of the Core Ultra series. Now Intel offers Arc graphics instead of Iris Xe for their integrated graphics platform, and these new iGPUs have better performance, especially in advanced functions such as ray tracing and shading.

Display

A great MacBook display vs multiple options from Lenovo

The MacBook Air M3 has the same screen, although resolutions do differ between the 13-inch and 15-inch models. Both screens are Apple Retina (IPS) displays, and the 13-inch will come with a 2560x1664 native resolution, while the 15-inch Retina display will come with a slightly higher 2880x1864 resolution. Both feature a brightness of 500 nits and a wide range of color accuracy features, such as P3 Wide Color and True Tone.

One thing to also note about the MacBook Air M3 is the notch in the top center of the screen, housing the webcam. I personally don't mind the notch in the MacBook Pro, but I can understand how it might be off-putting on the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Switching over to the Yoga 9i, you can choose two different OLED displays. Both are 14 inches with 16:10 aspect ratios, 400 nits of brightness, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR True Black, and touch functionality. The lower end of the two screens has a 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. At the higher end, there's a 4K resolution touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

If you want to save on battery life, you'll probably want the lower resolution screen, which will still look incredible with a native 1440p resolution. The 4K option, though, is there if you want to stream movies or shows in 4K, and you can also get some miles with creative work thanks to the DCI-P3 gamut full coverage.

It is also worth noting that, finally, the MacBook Air M3 will support two external displays. On previous MacBook Airs, there was only support for a single external display via USB Type-C. Of course, you won't be able to use multiple external displays with the lid open.

MacBook Air (M3, 2024) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024): Which is right for you?

While we haven't had hands-on experience with these laptops, we do know one thing. Both laptops, the MacBook Air M3 or Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024), are ultraportable powerhouses. In particular, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (2024) has set a new standard for what an ultraportable laptop can be with a soundbar hinge, a 2-in-1 convertible design, and a beautiful high-res OLED touchscreen. The new Intel Core Ultra processors should make it one of the best Windows laptops for performance, allowing you to crush productivity, and don't forget the more expansive port selection and great keyboard and haptic touchpad.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Lenovo's flagship convertible The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) is a new 2-in-1, 14-inch laptop that's designed with a ton of versatility. It features Intel Core Ultra processors and is equipped with Lenovo Premium Suite. You can get up to a 4K OLED display that has a 360-degree rotating soundbar. It comes bundled with a Lenovo Smart Pen and Sleeve and has AI capabilities. $1477 at Lenovo

None of the praise for the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is meant to knock the MacBook Air M3. This is a seriously powerful MacBook, and if you prefer using macOS to Windows 11, it's definitely the best option for most people. Unless you need the ultra-high-end specifications of the MacBook Pro for tasks such as video editing, the MacBook Air is a great choice. Whether you are programming, editing photos, or just doing daily browser work with many tabs open, the MacBook Air M3 can handle it all.