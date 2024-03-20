Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) Keeps getting better The MacBook Air continues to dominate the $1,000 laptop vertical with its new and more powerful M3 processor onboard. Even with boosted performance, battery life has stayed the same, which is incredible. It's stylish, lightweight, and built to feel very premium, thus making it one of the best in its class. Pros Excellent performance Class-leading battery life Light and premium build quality Cons Limited ports Only 35W charger by default $1299 at Best Buy (15 inches)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Super-slick for its time After two years, the Surface Laptop 5 still looks good. Its premium materials, especially the Alcantara finish, feel quite luxurious. The 3:2 aspect ratio display gives you an almost square perspective, which boosts productivity. The only trouble is the dated processor, which doesn't quite hold up. Pros Sleek and premium design Touch-enabled display Display aspect ratio aid productivity Cons Processor is old for 2024 Mediocre battery life $1300 at Best Buy (15 inches)



In the world of thin and light laptops, it's safe to say that Apple's MacBook Air has set the benchmark for performance and battery life. With the switch from Intel to its own silicon, that bar has been raised even higher. The MacBook Air with the M3 SoC is the latest from Apple, and it is undoubtedly one of the best laptops of 2024. In the other camp, Microsoft also makes a pretty mean and slick-looking machine called the Surface Laptop. The Laptop 5 launched in 2022 and is still being sold, and in many ways, is a direct competitor to the MacBook Air. The question is, should you still buy one today?

Price, specs & availability

The Surface Laptop 5 and M3 Air are roughly the same price

The 13.5-inch variant starts at $1,000 for the Platinum color, which gets you the Alcantara finish for the laptop's bottom half. The other colors, like Sage, Black, and Sandstone, have metal finishes, starting at $1,300. The base variants of all the metal finishes come with 512GB of storage as standard, while the Alcantara one has 256GB. The 15-inch model of the Surface Laptop 5 only comes in Platinum, Black, and Sandstone finishes, and starts at $1,300.

The MacBook Air M3 13-inch model starts at $1,099, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,299. However, unlike the Surface Laptop 5, which maxes out at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the Air can be kitted with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Needless to say, maxing out the spec on the M3 Air makes it very, very expensive. You can see the rest of the spec differences in the table below.



Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 CPU 8-core CPU (Apple M3) 12th Gen intel Core i5-1235U or Intel Core i7-1255U GPU 8-core or 10-core GPU (Apple M3) Intel Iris Xe Display (Size, Resolution) 13.6 or 15.3-inch, 2560x1664 13.5-inch model: 2256x1504, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (13.5-inch model); 2496x1664, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (15-inch model) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB 512GB Battery Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours of typical device usage Ports MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio Operating System macOS Sonoma Windows 11 Home Webcam 1080p FaceTime HD camera HD 720p webcam Dimensions 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (13-inch model) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (15-inch model) 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches (13.5-inch model); 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches (15-inch model) Weight 2.7 pounds (13-inch), 3.3 pounds (15-inch) 2.80 pounds (13.5-inch fabric); 2.86 pounds (13.5-inch metal); 3.44 pounds (15-inch model) Colors Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight Platinum, Sage, Black, Sandstone Price Starting at $1,099 Starting at $900 RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB Up to 16GB (13.5-inch); Up to 32GB (15-inch)

2:15 Related MacBook Air (M3, 15-inch, 2024) review: The Goldilocks laptop size The 15-inch MacBook Air offers an immersive large screen experience while keeping a slim and light(er) body than the MacBook Pro

Related Surface Laptop 5 review: More power, but that's about it Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 doesn't get some of the perks of the rest of the Surface lineup, but it has more power at the same price point.

Design

The Surface Laptop 5 looks slick with its wedge-shape design

Close

Design is usually a personal preference, but I would vote for the Surface Laptop 5 here. The wedge-shaped design looks every bit as premium, especially in the Sage color. There's a 720p webcam with an IR camera for Windows Hello authentication and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity includes one Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, a USB-A 3.1 port, a headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port for using optional Microsoft accessories. The 13-inch model is quite slim at 0.57 inches thick, while the 15-inch measures 0.58 inches. Both are equally light, weighing in at 2.86 pounds and 3.44 pounds, respectively.

The M3 MacBook Air is essentially the same laptop as the M2 Air, but with a new chip. It might not look like it, but the 13-inch and 15-inch models are actually a tad slimmer and lighter than the Surface. There are no Face ID biometrics here (yet), but you do get a fingerprint reader. The laptop offers two Thunderbolt/ USB 4 ports and a headphone jack. Connectivity is slightly lacking here, but this generation finally lets you output to two external displays (with the lid closed).

Display

The MacBook Air M3 has a Liquid Retina display

The displays on both laptops are very good for what they cost, and come factory color calibrated. The Air has a slightly higher resolution display in both sizes and while the colors and brightness are more than adequate for everyday use, it can't quite reproduce the same black levels as its Pro cousins. The 13-inch model has a 2560x1664 resolution, while the 15-inch has a 2880x1864 resolution. Both have 500 nits of brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The Surface Laptop 5's Pixel Sense display has a 3:2 aspect ratio, with a 2256x1504 resolution for the smaller model and a 2496x1664 resolution for the larger one. These displays also support 10-point multi-touch, something that the Air lacks. There's Gorilla Glass 3 on the Alcantara variant, while others get Gorilla Glass 5. Even though the specs look great, the display didn't quite meet the mark as it doesn't cover a wide enough color gamut in the NTSC, Adobe RGB, and P3 spaces. We found the brightness levels lower than the Air's, and the glossy finish causes many annoying reflections.

Software

The Surface Laptop 5 runs Windows 11 Home

Close

If your work mainly involves accessing apps and services via a browser, then either laptop can do the job just fine. However, if you need specific apps, it's best to check if they are compatible with macOS or Windows. If you use an iPhone, getting a MacBook Air will make a lot of sense, mainly due to the excellent integration between the two operating systems.

Similarly, Windows 11 is a robust and ever-evolving OS that most users are already used to. The default Phone Link app works great in delivering similar tight-knit ecosystem benefits to your phone, similar to Apple. Most legacy apps for enterprise organizations should have better compatibility with the Surface Laptop 5. The latest build of Windows also brings you Copilot, Microsoft's generative AI assistant.

Performance

The M3 MacBook Air raises the bar for entry-level performance

Source: XDA

This is going to be no contest as the Surface Laptop 5 uses a much older Intel processor compared to the MacBook Air. In our testing of the 15-inch Air with M3, we found the performance incredible, especially when you remember it doesn't have a cooling fan. Editing videos was a breeze, and multitasking is just as easy. It's not perfect, though, as having many heavy applications running simultaneously causes some buffering. Still, for the price, the M3 Air performs well beyond its segment.

The Surface Laptop 5 uses Intel's 12th Gen U-series processors, which is fine for even basic photo editing work in Lightroom. Thankfully, this generation made the leap to a hybrid architecture with separate cores for performance and efficiency, similar to the mobile SoC. For its time, we found the performance quite good, and it's not going to be sluggish even today with light workloads. If you can hold out a bit longer, the next Surface Laptop 6 is rumored to get a complete redesign and will be made with AI as the central focus.

Battery life

The M3 MacBook Air sets a benchmark, yet again

The Air has always been praised for its exemplary battery life, and with this model, Apple claims a similar battery life of 18 hours of video watching for both sizes of the Air. We were definitely impressed with real-world numbers, as even after nearly three hours of writing and photo editing, the battery dropped from 100% to just 83%. Also, Apple's SoCs have a neural engine chip right from the M1, which means that apps that use AI will benefit from this.

Microsoft makes some bold claims about battery life, claiming 18 hours of typical use for the 13.5-inch model and up to 17 hours with the larger one. In our testing of the larger model, though, the best run time we managed was a little under six hours of use. This is quite poor, especially for a 15-inch laptop.

MacBook Air (M3, 2024) vs Surface Laptop 5: Which makes more sense?

The MacBook Air M3 offers better specs and battery life

I think many of you would have seen this coming, but yes, the laptop you should buy now is the MacBook Air with M3. It's simply the better laptop and will be powerful and relevant for many years to come. It's also highly customizable and could make for a great, cheaper alternative to a MacBook Pro.

The Surface Laptop 5 was good for its time, but you really shouldn't consider it anymore. We're definitely going to have a newer version this year at some point, but if you can't wait, then we already have some good thin and light alternatives like the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) or the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 to choose from.