Looking for a laptop is always a confusing endeavor. Mac or PC? Gaming machine or ultraportable? Traditional or hybrid? The MacBook Air and the Surface Pro are usually great choices, but with Apple's all-new M3 Air out now, can the Surface Pro 9 still compete? Luckily, we've got the ultimate comparison between these two premium machines to help you make the best buy possible.

Price, availability, and specs

The latest hardware vs older kit

You can buy an M3 MacBook Air now at your retailer of choice, while it comes in two different SKUs: a 13-inch model and a 15-inch model. The 13-inch model starts at $1099 and goes up to $2299, while the 15-inch model starts at $1299 and goes up to $2499. Although base models only come with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, you'll likely want to at least double your storage for an extra $200, to say nothing of the cost of opting for more memory.

Likewise, the Surface Pro 9 is available at your favorite retailer, and the base model starts off at just $999. However, that only features 128GB of storage, which is not nearly enough in the modern day, so you'll likely want to move up to the $1,100 256GB model at the very least. If you're looking for more power or even more storage, you'll have to spend more, topping out at $2,599.



Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) Microsoft Surface Pro 9 CPU 8-core CPU (Apple M3) Wi-Fi model: 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U or 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U; 5G model: Microsoft SQ3 GPU 8-core or 10-core GPU (Apple M3) Wi-Fi model: Intel Iris Xe; 5G model: Qualcomm Adreno graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 13.6 or 15.3-inch, 2560x1664 13.3-inch, 2880x1920 Pixel Sense touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz, supporting Surface Pen Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Wi-Fi model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD; 5G model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD Battery Up to 18 hours Wi-Fi model: Up to 15.5 hours; 5G model: Up to 19 hours Ports MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Wi-Fi model: 2x Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect; 5G model: 2x USB-C 3.2, Surface Connect Operating System macOS Sonoma Windows 11 Dimensions 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (13-inch model) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (15-inch model) 11.3x8.2x0.37 inches Weight 2.7 pounds (13-inch), 3.3 pounds (15-inch) Wi-Fi model: 1.94 pounds; 5G model: 1.95 pounds Speakers Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight Wi-Fi model: Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, Graphite; 5G model: Platinum

Design and display

Traditional vs. hybrid

With the MacBook Air, you're getting a traditional clamshell laptop. It is sleek, slim, and premium, but it's a familiar folding rectangle, regardless of whether you opt for the 13-inch or 15-inch model. The Surface Pro 9 is much less traditional with its hybrid design. It looks like a tablet with its foldable kickstand and attachable keyboard. Though a 2-in-1 it may be, the Surface Pro 9 looks and feels similarly sleek, slim, and premium, too.

In terms of weight and size, the MacBook Air is taller, wider, thicker, and heavier, especially when comparing the Surface Pro 9 to the 15-inch MacBook Air. In fact, the 15-inch MacBook Air comes in at 3.3 pounds, while the Surface Pro 9 caps out at less than 2 pounds, so there will certainly be a noticeable difference in weight between the two machines;. However, this isn't to say that the MacBook Air is an especially chunky or heavy machine.

For display, the MacBook Air sports a 60Hz Liquid Retina LED panel, while the Surface Pro 9 features a 120Hz touch panel. The Air has a 2560x1664 (or 2880x1864 with the 15-inch model) resolution, while the 13.3-inch Surface Pro 9 has a 2880x1920 resolution. Both displays are serviceable, but you won't be getting the image quality you'd find with an OLED or Mini-LED display. Thanks to a higher resolution and refresh rate, though, the panel of the Surface Pro 9 is a bit more fully-featured than that of the MacBook Air, especially the 13-inch Air.

When it comes to webcams, the MacBook Air has a 1080p camera, and the Surface Pro 9 has a 5MP sensor. Sure, the MacBook Air will definitely be able to handle Zoom meetings and FaceTime sessions, but there's no doubt that the camera on the Surface Pro is of higher quality. In general, both are well-designed machines, but the Surface wins in terms of display and webcam.

Hardware and performance

Intel vs Apple vs Qualcomm

There are some important differences between performance and hardware. One is that the MacBook Air can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory, while the Surface Pro 9 can have up to 32GB of RAM. The second comes down to the chips powering these two machines.

The MacBook Air features Apple's M3 chip, and the Surface Pro 9 can be kitted out with an SQ3 or up to an Intel Core i7. The M3 is a newer, more powerful processor, and there's a clear gap in performance between it and the Surface offerings.

Benchmark scores MacBook Air, 16GB memory Surface Pro 9, Microsoft SQ3 Geekbench single-core 2,937 1,112 Geekbench multi-core 11,879 5,709

As you can see from the above numbers, the M3 chip inside the MacBook Air is significantly faster than the SQ3. If you opt for the Core i7-1255U on your Surface Pro 9, the gap will close slightly, but there is still little competition between the two. All told, the M3 is the performance king for both CPU and GPU power. However, neither of these machines is exactly built to be workstations or gaming PCs, so if you're looking for a laptop that can browse the web, run some basic applications, and doesn't lag or experience much slowdown, neither will struggle.

Unless you really, really need 32GB of RAM or your favorite applications only work on Windows, the M3 MacBook Air is the laptop to choose if you need the most power you can get between these two machines. Still, it's important to remember that the Surface isn't slow, either.

Battery life

Impressive performances from both

The good news is that battery life on both of these machines, from our testing, is excellent. However, remember that battery life will vary significantly depending on what you're doing. Video editing or gaming, for example, will suck up a lot more power.

That being said, we were able to get between 8 and 10.5 hours of battery life, on average, from the Surface Pro 9, and that was with a 120Hz refresh rate. With the MacBook Air, even 3.5-hour-long video editing sessions were possible on battery power, while three hours of writing and image editing took up less than 20% of battery power, meaning all-day battery life is entirely within reach.

Unless you're planning on being away from home for an all-day-long gaming session, you won't need to be attached to your charger with either the MacBook Air or the Surface Pro 9. Battery life across both machines is generally impressive, depending on what you're doing.

M3 MacBook Air vs Surface Pro 9: Which is right for you?

Good reasons to go with either computer

In a lot of ways, there isn't an objectively 'best' computer here. If you're looking for tablet functionality or a 120Hz display, you won't get that out of the M3 MacBook Air. However, if you're looking for the best performance from a traditional laptop, that's not the Surface Pro 9.

Considering that traditional laptops tend to appeal to a wider audience than hybrids, the better performance the MacBook Air's M3 chip offers makes it our top choice. Still, if you strongly prefer browsing the web on a tablet, the Surface is a strong option.

If you're looking for a sleek, premium laptop with some serious processing power and without a serious price tag, the all-new 2024 M3 MacBook Air is an excellent all-around choice with equally excellent battery life, too. Make sure to put this laptop on your radar.