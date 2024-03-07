MacBook Air M3 15-inch Apple’s most powerful ultrabook yet The 2024 MacBook Air merges its peerless portability with the performance of Apple’s powerful M3 processor to make for an absolute double threat to the laptop space. The sheer ease of use of its macOS software is the icing on the cake. Pros Powerful M3 CPU Slim and lightweight Long battery life Cons No discrete GPU options Limited port selection $1299 at Apple

When Apple releases a new MacBook, you can always count on it to make a splash in the laptop market, even if it doesn’t include a brand-new generation of Apple silicon. In this case, we’re talking about the new 2024 MacBook Air, which finally brings Apple’s M3 chip to its beloved ultraportable line. But is the MacBook Air still poised to dominate with x86-based Intel chips seeing their own performance upgrades through the Meteor Lake generation of CPUs?

That’s precisely the question we seek to answer in this head-to-head comparison. To settle the score, we’re pitting the new MacBook Air against the new Dell XPS 14, which is already one of the best laptops of 2024. The winner of this smackdown will be the notebook with the best combination of design, display quality, performance, and battery life. But before diving in, let’s talk pricing and model options for both laptops.

Price, availability, and specs

The latest M3 MacBook Air is available starting March 8th in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, with base models starting at an MSRP of $1,099 and $1,299, respectively. However, since the base Dell XPS 14 is substantially more expensive than the base M3 MacBook Air, we’re going to focus on the most souped-up MacBook Air model for the sake of a fair comparison. This model includes the M3 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for an MSRP of $1,699.

Comparatively, the Dell XPS 14 offers a much higher ceiling for hardware options, including up to 64GB RAM, a 4TB M.2 SSD, plus options for a 3.2K touch display and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. However, these customization options make for a substantially higher price tag. To keep this a balanced comparison, we will focus specifically on the base model Dell XPS 14, which includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for an MSRP of $1,699. It’s also worth noting that Dell’s XPS line includes a 13-inch model with the same base specs, but that’s a comparison for another time.



MacBook Air M3 15-inch Dell XPS 14 Operating System macOS Windows 11 CPU Apple M3 Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Apple M3 Intel Arc graphics, Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W) RAM Up to 16GB unified memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 7467MHz Storage Up to 512GB SSD Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 66.5Whr 69.5Whr Display (Size, Resolution) 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 2880x1864 14.5 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, FHD+ non-touch or 3.2K OLED touch Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera FHD (1080p) webcam Speakers Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, Silver Platinum, Graphite Ports Two Thunderbolt 3, 3.5mm audio jack Three Thunderbolt 4, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions 0.45 x 13.40 x 9.35 inches 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches (216mm x 320mm x 18mm) Weight 3.3 pounds (1.51 kg) From 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) Price From $1,299 From $1,699 Keyboard Backlit Magic Keyboard Full size, backlit, zero-lattice keyboard; 1.0mm travel Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211) 2x2 +, Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card Security Touch ID TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 Certified, TCG Certified Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader in power button & Windows Hello camera in upper bezel

Design

The MacBook Air is lighter and slimmer

Source: Apple

Both the M3 MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 14 are sleek and well-designed in their own respect, so the winner in this category ultimately comes down to personal preference. That said, we’re siding with the M3 MacBook Air on this one since it is the lighter and slimmer laptop, even when you factor in the 15-inch display. The 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is 0.45 x 13.40 x 9.35 inches and 3.3 pounds. The 14-inch Dell XPS is bulkier at 0.71 x 12.60 x 8.50 inches and 3.7 pounds, but only by a bit. Of course, dimensions aren’t the only important aspects of design.

Both laptops have nice and ergonomic user interfaces. We particularly like the Dell XPS 14’s seamless glass touchpad with haptics, and its backlit keyboard is also quite sleek. Apple’s backlit Magic Keyboard and Force Touch trackpad combo is as good as ever, even if it’s nothing new. Both laptops have easy biometric login options, too. The Dell XPS 14 uses Windows Hello, and the M3 MacBook Air uses Touch ID. The M3 MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm jack, while the XPS 14 has three Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm jack.

Regarding aesthetics, neither laptop strays far from its last few iterations. Both the M3 MacBook Air and the XPS 14 sport the same sleek edges and durable aerospace-grade aluminum frame as their respective predecessors. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The M3 MacBook Air comes in four colorways: Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver. The Dell XPS 14 only comes in two: Platinum and Graphite.

Display

Apple wins dollar-for-dollar, while Dell wins if you splurge

If we were to compare the top-end display configurations of these two notebooks, the Dell XPS 14 would win hands down with its 14.5-inch 3.2K OLED touch display. And that’s absolutely an option for those who have the budget. But sticking to the cost limitations we set at the start of this article, Apple’s Liquid Retina display takes the cake.

The M3 MacBook Air’s 15.3-inch IPS display is bright, accurate, and detailed. It has a native resolution of 2880x1864, a max brightness of 500 nits, and a max refresh rate of 60Hz. With Wide color (P3) support and True Tone technology, it is a vibrant and beautiful display that is equally great for watching movies or editing photos. The 60Hz refresh rate is not ideal for gaming, but it gets the job done.

Comparatively, the base configuration of the Dell XPS 14 is less impressive. Its 14.5-inch InfinityEdge display has a lower FHD+ (1920x1200) resolution, an equivalent max brightness of 500 nits, and a higher variable refresh rate that maxes out at 120Hz. This display is fully color-accurate with its 100% sRGB coverage, but it does not fully capture the wider color gamut found in the Liquid Retina display. Again, the XPS 14 can be customized with an even better 3.2K OLED touch display, but this brings the laptop closer to the price range of the MacBook Pro than the MacBook Air.

Performance

Intel’s 155H CPU gets results

Both the M3 MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 14 are powerful laptops in their own respect, but considering the impressive benchmarks that users of the XPS 14 have aggregated so far, Dell appears to win in this category. The XPS 14 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, which has 16 total cores and maxes out at 4.8GHz. It offers a balance of performance and efficiency cores, which makes it equally well-suited to CPU-intensive tasks like 3D modeling and casual tasks like web browsing. This chip has integrated Intel Arc graphics for light gaming, but the Dell XPS 14 also has the option to ship with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for an extra $400. This is a must-have upgrade for serious gamers.

This said, Apple’s M3 chip is still a highly capable SoC that can handle all sorts of tasks, from productivity to media creation and even some light gaming. The M3 includes four performance cores that operate at a maximum of 4.06GHz and four efficiency cores that operate at a maximum of 2.75GHz. While the M3 Pro would be a more suitable competition for the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, the M3 still has some appealing features in the performance department. Its single-core performance surpasses that of the 155H, and it has some decent gaming potential with its integrated 10-core GPU.

While both notebooks deliver appropriate performance for their weight class, the Dell XPS 14 offers extra power for those who need it. On top of that, its option to ship with a dedicated GPU makes it another potential use as a gaming battle station.

Battery

Both last all day

Source: Apple

Since both of these laptops are fairly new, we haven’t yet had a chance to test either of them out in real-world conditions. However, based on the specs alone, we expect the M3 MacBook Air to have better battery life between the two. The MacBook Air comes with the same 66.5Whr battery as last year’s MacBook M2, so we expect it to have the same all-day battery life, too. In our review of the MacBook M2, we got as high as 10 hours from real-world usage.

The Dell XPS 14 has a similar-sized 70Whr battery, meaning its battery life should be close to that of the MacBook Air M3 in theory. But, in practice, Intel CPUs tend to top out at around 8 hours of real-world use. We’ll update this metric once we’ve had a chance to put the XPS 14 to the test. Until then, it’s hard to imagine the XPS 14 outperforming the MacBook Air M3 at what it does best.

MacBook Air M3 vs Dell XPS 14: The bottom line

Of course, there are plenty of good laptops out there, but given the M3 MacBook Air’s different screen size options and the Dell XPS 14’s extensive customization options, it’s hard to declare one of these laptop lines as the unanimous winner. After all, the 13-inch MacBook Air will almost always be better for the user who values on-the-go portability, while the XPS 14 with the GTX 4050 GPU will almost always be the better option for the hardcore gamer. But between the top-of-the-line MacBook Air and the base XSP 14 (the two models most similar in price), you’ll actually get more value dollar-for-dollar with Apple’s notebook.

All this said, the base Dell XPS 14 offers a competitive computing experience for those more comfortable with Windows 11. On top of that, it can go above and beyond the performance of the MacBook Air with an optional GPU and 3.2K InfinityEdge touch display. It can also go above and beyond in terms of its price tag.