MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 will reportedly arrive this year

Apple revealed a handful of new devices on Monday, including the new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, an iPad Air with an M1 chip, the Mac Studio, and an updated Studio Display. However, there are apparently even more new Mac computers on the horizon, if a new report is accurate.

9to5Mac is reporting that Apple is working on a new MacBook Air with an Apple Silicon M2 chipset, codenamed J413. The in-development M2 chip is supposedly based on the Apple A15 (which is already shipping in the iPhone 13 series, 2022 iPhone SE, and 6th-generation iPad Mini), with eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. It’s not clear how the new chip will perform, but it will likely be comparable to the base M1, instead of the higher-power M1 variants that were released afterwards.

There’s also supposedly a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in the works, with a codename of J493. The laptop will reportedly have a similar design as the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro, but with the same M2 chip as the rumored MacBook Air upgrade. However, there have been rumors that Apple could drop the ‘Pro’ branding, which would make this new model simply a ‘MacBook’. Apple’s most recent product with the MacBook name that wasn’t an Air or Pro was the 2017 12-inch MacBook.

The current-generation 2020 MacBook Air was one of the first Mac computers to be updated with an Apple Silicon chip, alongside the M1 Mac Mini, so it’s definitely due for an upgrade. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 arrived later, with the same base design as the previous Intel-powered models (complete with a Touch Bar). The newer 14 and 16-inch models from last year have an updated design, a higher-quality display, and more connectivity options. We’ll have to see if those upgrades trickle down to the 13-inch, but so far, that doesn’t seem likely.

