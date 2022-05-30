MacBook Air and macOS design changes could be revealed during WWDC

The hype for WWDC is building up, and these last-minute rumors are only draining us from what little patience we have left. We already know that Apple will most likely be revealing iOS 16 and macOS 13. However, what these major operating system updates include remains unclear for now. We’ve heard whispers about iOS 16 introducing some notable changes to the iPhone. These could include lock screen widget support, always-on display, and a notification system overhaul. Obviously, though, these reports could end up being inaccurate. There’s a high possibility they’re true, but nothing is guaranteed until Apple makes the official announcements. In the Mac department, there could be some exciting reveals to look forward to. The Cupertino tech giant could possibly reveal the colorful MacBook Air — powered by the M2 chip — in addition to design changes in macOS 13 during WWDC 2022.

According to a fresh report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple could announce the M2 chip during WWDC 2022. Along with this SoC, the company could reveal the redesigned, colorful MacBook Air that we’ve been hearing about for months. It’s unclear if this potential release would bring a notched screen design — similar to that of the new MacBook Pro models — or not. However, we certainly hope to see some major refreshments in its internals.

Apart from possible hardware announcements, Gurman believes that macOS 13 will include a redesigned System Preferences app. The current one is arguably ancient, and we sure hope that this rumor is true. Apple will most likely announce macOS 13 during WWDC’s main keynote. That should be followed by the release of the first developer beta for this OS. We will then get to know whether Apple will truly introduce an iOS-inspired Settings app on the Mac.

Source: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman