Amazon's Prime Day deals are back for a couple of days, discounting some of the best laptops in the process. As you may know, Apple products, particularly the highest-end Macs, don't see notable discounts very often. So if you have been eyeing a brand-new MacBook Air, now's the time to act. Thanks to some limited-time deals, you can save a whopping $250 on some of the latest MacBook Air M2 and M1 models.

MacBook Air M1 deal

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $750 $999 Save $249 The 2020 MacBook Air comes with the original Apple M1 chipset, which is both fast and efficient. It has no active cooling, which makes it light and silent. You can own a brand-new unit for just $750 this Prime Day. $750 at Amazon

The MacBook Air M1 is the best Mac for laptop customers on a budget. It offers the mighty M1 chip in sleek build, making it both light and powerful. It expectedly supports the latest macOS Sonoma, and offers Touch ID, a 720p webcam, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an all-day battery life, and much more. Through this Prime Day deal, you can save $250 and own a unit for just $750. Act fast before this sale ends!

MacBook Air M2 deal

MacBook Air (M2) $1049 $1299 Save $250 The latest MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work. Thanks to this limited-time deal, you can grab the 15.3-inch variant for $250 less. $1049 at Amazon (15 inches)

If your budget is more flexible and you're seeking the latest and greatest MacBook Air yet, then you may want to claim this deal. For a limited time only, you can save up to $250 on a 15.3-inch MacBook Air M2, allowing you to utilize the newest Apple computing technology for $1,049. When compared to the M1 variant, you're getting a larger display with slimmer bezels and a notch, a superior processor, MagSafe 3 charging, a sharper 1080p webcam, and more. Ultimately, both Apple notebooks are excellent, future-proof machines, and you will get to reliably utilize either of them for work, studies, and/or entertainment.