Upcoming MacBook Air redesign hugely inspired by new iMac

Apple will reportedly introduce a significant redesign to the MacBook Air, with the biggest change being getting rid of the tapered design. The tapered unibody design has been a staple of the series since its introduction in 2008, but the upcoming model will instead more closely match the iMac and MacBook Pro.

A video posted by Jon Prosser (via 9to5Mac) claims the redesigned MacBook Air will feature flat edges that are reminiscent of the MacBook Pro, and colors that match the new iMac. Prosser was apparently given genuine images of what the new MacBook Air will look like. However, to protect his source, Prosser doesn’t share the pictures.

Images: Jon Prosser

Instead, he shares renders created in collaboration with RendersByIan, whose images look like they came straight from Cupertino. The renders showcase the alleged MacBook Air in a variety of colors to match the recent iMac redesign, along with one USB-C port on either side of the laptop. Unfortunately, it’s unclear how Apple plans to implement the return of its MagSafe technology.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Air is expected to feature white bezels around the display, along with a redesigned keyboard that’s also white. That’s a pretty drastic change from the current MacBook Air design, which features a lot of black — but the renders show that the changes could work with the new colors. While the redesigned laptop’s bezels are expected to be white, the actual size of the bezels remain a mystery. Here’s hoping Apple will slim them down.

Considering Apple’s changes to the iMac, it wouldn’t be surprising to see similar design language brought to Apple’s laptop — whether it’s the MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro. In addition to the possibility of a design refresh, Apple is also rumored to be working on a follow up to its custom M1 chip, which could debut in the product in Prosser’s latest leak.