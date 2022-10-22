It's been a couple of years since it was first released, but Apple still keeps the MacBook Air with M1 chip in its lineup because it offers a ton of power, and at a fair price. While it normally retails for a starting price of $999, the laptop has recently been discounted, knocking $200 off of its retail price.

The MacBook Air features an Apple M1 chip, that combines CPU and GPU, all into one chip. This not only allows it to make a lot of power, but also does so efficiently. If you think that last part is an exaggeration, you'd be mistaken, as the MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. In addition to a power chip, you also get a beautiful 13.3-inch display Retina display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, so colors pop and text is razer sharp.

The laptop also features plenty of security, relying on a Touch ID sensor that can be used to unlock the laptop, make purchases, log into accounts, and more. You'll also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 3 ports that can be used for charging and data transfers. The base model will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

If interested, you can purchase the Apple MacBook Air using the link below. The laptop should be priced at $799 and will be available in three colors: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. If you don't see the discounted price, that either means that Amazon has run out of stock or that the deal is no longer available.

For those that are looking for similar portability but a little more power, it might be better to check out the MacBook Air with an M2 processor. In our review, we gave it high praise, and its priced only a little but more than the retail price of the M1 model. Regardless of which one you choose, if you're looking for portability and power, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air. If you're more of a Windows person, be sure to check out some of the best options out there listed in our guide.

