Cyber Monday deals are expiring within a few hours, and now's your last chance to save big on Apple's latest products. Thanks to these last-minute offers from Best Buy and Amazon, you can claim a brand-new MacBook Air or Pro for up to a whopping $250 less, with prices starting at just $750.

MacBook Air M1 deals

The cheapest MacBook, even cheaper now

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Best value $750 $999 Save $249 The 2020 MacBook Air comes with the original Apple M1 chipset, which is both fast and efficient. It has no active cooling, which makes it light and silent. You can save $250 if you buy a unit now. $750 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy $849 at B&H

The MacBook Air M1 is the first of its kind to pack an Apple silicon chip. As a result, it offers superior power, improved energy efficiency, and exclusive macOS features that are absent on its predecessors. This makes it a light, future-proof machine that should remain supported for a very long time. It features a stunning 13.3-inch display, a decent webcam, two Thunderbolt ports, and much, much more. If you invest in a new unit today, you can save $250 and claim one for just $750. You will have to act fast, though, as this deal could expire as soon as this evening.

MacBook Air M2 deals

Light notebook, heavily discounted

MacBook Air (M2) Editor's choice $949 $1099 Save $150 The latest MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work. You can grab a unit for up to $250 less if you act fast. $949 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1049 at Best Buy (15 inches) $1049 at Amazon (15 inches)

If your budget is more flexible, then the latest MacBook Air M2 offers several welcome upgrades for just $199 more. For starters, you get an improved design with MagSafe 3 charging support, thinner bezels, crisper webcam, and a wider, 13.6-inch notched display. You also get to opt for a 15.3-inch variant if the former size doesn't match your needs. Both models are powered by the mighty M2 chip, which similarly future-proofs them and offers support for pretty much all of macOS' latest features. You can save up to $250 on a MacBook Air M2 if you buy one today, with prices starting at just $949.

MacBook Pro M3 deals

One helluva beast, heavenly pricing

If you're seeking the most powerful Apple laptop released to date, then the unrivaled MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) is the one to opt for. This supercharged model offers several variants, featuring two size options (14.2 and 16.2 inches) and three main chipsets (M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max). When compared to the MacBook Air M2, you're getting a more powerful processor, improved graphics, a larger display with a faster refresh rate, a wider port variety, a dedicated cooling system, and more. It's the Pro-est MacBook yet, and through these limited-time Cyber Monday deals you can save up to $200 on a unit, with its prices starting at a mere $1,449.

It's worth mentioning again that all of these MacBook deals could expire as soon as tonight, so make sure to grab what you need now or risk spending hundreds of dollars extra later.