MacBooks are among the best laptops for media consumption. The MacBook Pro, in particular, has a gorgeous display and large stereo speakers that fire upward. Both the 14 and 16-inch variants have stellar 2K displays with HDR support, making them some of the best laptop displays in the industry. Yes, they're not OLED like laptops from some other brands, but the overall package is fantastic. Now, all MacBook Pro computers starting with the M1 Pro have a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. However, this level of brightness can only be achieved when consuming HDR content -- that, too, only in a particular section of the display.

This is a bummer if you work outdoors a lot, like me. I often work in cafés where there are large windows, so the incoming sunlight can be blinding when it hits the screen. While the display is still legible for the most part, I'm often left hoping for a brighter display on future iterations of the MacBook Pro. However, I recently realized that I don't really have to upgrade to a newer Mac, as my existing one can get brighter by using a simple hack. Now, my MacBook runs at 1,000 nits every time I step out, and I couldn't be happier! Here's how you can do it too.

What's the hack?

Well, it's an app

Now, there are a few apps that perform the exact same function. However, the one I tested is called Brightintosh, and that's the one I would recommend to everyone, since I've been using it for a week now without any issues. Ideally, none of the apps should cause any problems, but you get the point. It's also worth noting that Brightintosh is available to download on the App Store, so you don't have to rely on third-party platforms to install the app.

Once installed, you will see a list of instructions to use Brightintosh. It's pretty straightforward, so you swiftly move to the next screen, where you will be asked to begin your three-day free trial. After the trial ends, you will have to pay $1.99 for lifetime access to the app, which is an absolute bargain considering its functionality. Of course, you can decide whether it's worth it for you in the given timeframe.

How does it work?

Is the difference noticeable?