What colors does the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) come in?

So, you’ve decided you want a new Apple laptop, and you naturally want one of the best Macs, so that’s one with the newest M2 chip inside. Like the MacBook Pro 13 (2022), which while a minor refresh from the outside, boasts the latest and greatest on the inside. But which one to get? Quite rightly, you want to make sure you spend your money wisely and get the one you really want, and that includes getting the right color.

Apple has been less restrictive on its choice of colors in recent years. Are there some outrageous choices for the newest MacBook Pro 13? Alas, no. It’s a more clear-cut choice here.

MacBook Pro 13 (2022) has two colors only

The MacBook Pro 13 (2022) is available in only two colors. And they’re both variants of grey. You can get it in either Apple’s signature Space Grey, or you can get it in Silver, the same shade as has been available on pretty much every MacBook Pro to date.

In a pinch, we’d suggest the Space Grey version looks the best. The darker tone suits the MacBook Pro 13 well. You’re perhaps a little disappointed in this selection, but if you want something else, there is another way.

MacBook Air comes in four colors

The latest MacBook Air also boasts the Apple M2 chip and similar specs all-round to the MacBook Pro 13 (2022). It’s a similar size, too, but it also has a wider range of colors to choose from. The MacBook Air is available in a total of four different colors:

Midnight

Starlight

Space Grey

Silver

Two of these are the same as the MacBook Pro 13 (2022), but the MacBook Air has the addition of Midnight and Starlight. The former is the darkest hue available, with a hint of navy blue in it, while the latter is essentially a gold MacBook Air. It’s a more subtle gold than its predecessor, though, and better looking overall.

So, if you wanted something a little different, the MacBook Air is a decent alternative. Prices are similar to the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) as well as being a little more striking on the color front.

