What configurations of the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) are available?

Apple introduced a whole new MacBook Air model during this year’s WWDC keynote, powered by the Apple M2 chip and featuring a new design. But while it didn’t get the same kind of attention, the 13-inch MacBook Pro also got a refresh at the event, upgrading from the Apple M1 to the M2 chip. This new MacBook Pro model is going to be available in July, and if you’re planning to buy it, it’s a good idea to know what configuration options are available.

Frankly, there aren’t a ton of them. Unlike the MacBook Air, the Pro model only has one configuration of the Apple M2 processor itself, so the only things you can change are the RAM, storage, and color. Everything else, including the 13.3-inch Retina display, the CPU, and GPU, is the same across all the models. With that being said, let’s take a look at the options you have.

For reference, the 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch starts at $1,299, so the prices below are only showing the increase in price for each configuration.

MacBook Pro 13 (2022) colors

Apple hasn’t changed anything about the design of the MacBook Pro, and that means we’re also looking at the same color options. You can choose between Silver and Space Grey, and that’s it. That’s the case with most Macs with the Pro moniker, so this shouldn’t be too surprising.

Unified memory (RAM)

As we’ve mentioned, the Apple M2 chip inside the MacBook Pro 13 only comes in one configuration, and that includes an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. This is the second generation of Apple Silicon, which promises to be even faster than before, though you’ll want to find apps that are optimized for Apple Silicon to make the most of it.

However, one thing you can configure in the MacBook Pro 13-inch is the RAM, which Apple calls unified memory since it’s built into the Apple M2 chip itself. This year, there’s a brand-new option for 24GB of memory, which unlocks even more performance than before. Here are the options you can choose from.

Unified memory (RAM) Price 8GB n/a (base price) 16GB +$200 24GB +$400

Having more memory means the computer can load more assets more quickly. RAM is extremely fast memory, and it helps the computer keep tasks running in the background, or it can be used to load assets in content creation apps like Photoshop. If you work with very large assets, having more RAM can greatly improve performance, and since this year’s model supports up to 100GB/s of memory bandwidth, it’s faster than ever.

Storage

The only other thing you can configure with the 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch is storage, and the options are exactly the same as the previous model, and also the same as the MacBook Air. They are as follows:

Storage (SSD) Price 256GB n/a (base price) 512GB +$200 1TB +$400 2TB +$800

Storage configurations are fairly straightforward – the more storage you have, the more files you can store and the more apps you can install. How much storage do you need? It depends on your needs, but we’d say 256GB is alright for very casual users, and 512GB is probably enough for most people. If you know you store a lot of large files, such as movies or videos, then you might want to opt for the 1TB or 2TB.

And that’s about it. Those are all the hardware configuration options available with the 2022 model of the MacBook Pro 13. Of course, if you’re buying from Apple, as usual, there’s software you can buy with the laptop, like Final Cut Pro, but that’s completely optional and it’s sold separately too.

While there isn’t much new on the hardware front, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is still one of the best Macs, and with some of the features coming in macOS Ventura, it’s going to get even better. Keep in mind, the laptop will launch with macOS Monterey, but the Ventura update is expected in the fall of 2022. For now, you can check out the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 using the link below. Apple will open pre-orders on June 17th on its online store, and it will be fully available on June 24th.