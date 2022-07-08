MacBook Pro 13 (2022) vs MacBook Air 13 (2022): Which Apple M2 notebook should you buy?

Apple revealed the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) and MacBook Air (2022) during the main keynote of WWDC22. These latest additions to the great Mac line further prove that a slim form factor can still pack immense might. They’re both relatively thin and light, but they also differ in many aspect. For example, the MacBook Air takes advantage of the modern notebook design we first saw on the 14/16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) — which you can buy as refurbished for a cheaper price tag. Meanwhile the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) sticks to the classic chassis and misses out on the MagSafe port and thin bezels. This the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) vs MacBook Air 13 (2022) — the battle between two M2-powered Apple notebooks.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air 13 (2022): Specifications

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) Apple MacBook Air 13 (2022) Processor Apple M2 (8-Core CPU) Apple M2 (8-Core CPU) Graphics Apple M2 (10-Core GPU) Apple M2 (8-Core GPU)

Apple M2 (10-Core GPU) Body 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches

3lbs 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches

2.7lbs Display 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), up to 500 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), up to 500 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

Headphone jack Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

MagSafe 3 port

Headphone jack Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB Memory 8GB

16GB

24GB 8GB

16GB

24GB Battery 58.2Whr battery

Up to 20 hours of video playback

67W charger 52.6Whr battery

Up to 18 hours of video playback

30W charger Audio Stereo speakers with wide stereo sound and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content Four-speaker sound system with wide stereo sound and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content Camera 720p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Silver

Space Gray Silver

Starlight

Space Gray

Midnight Price $1,299 Starts at $1,199

Design: Recycled ideas vs a fresh start

In the design department, the differences are pretty obvious. Back in 2021, Apple introduced a brand new notebook design, starting with the MacBook Pro 14/16 models. This change has finally made it to the Air line, with the MacBook Air 13 (2022) being the first to adopt it. The MacBook Pro 13 (2022), on the other hand, settles for the classic design from older MacBook Pro models. It features a Touch Bar but misses out on the MagSafe 3 charging port.

The MacBook Air is lighter and thinner. However, it has a slightly wider build due to its larger 13.6-inch display. Nonetheless, both devices share the same Thunderbolt 4 ports (two of them) and 3.5mm headphone jack. Notably, the Air features two additional finishes — Midnight and Starlight — while still offering Space Gray and Silver.

Display: Air has seen the light

A modern Apple redesign means a likely inclusion of The Notch somewhere. The MacBook Air 13 (2022)’s overhaul is no different. We get a slightly larger, notched 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with notably thinner bezels. The MacBook Pro 13 (2022) sticks to the the 13.3-inch Retina display with large black bezels framing it in a very obvious manner. It’s shocking to see a device that looks as revolting in 2022, but the Cupertino overload clearly couldn’t care less.

Those seeking the modern-looking screen and bigger size should go for the MacBook Air 13 (2022). If you’d rather stare at the thick bezels instead of the notch, you can settle for the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) instead. Ultimately, both displays are decent in terms of clarity and brightness, with the MacBook Pro having a slightly higher pixel density (227ppi versus 224ppi).

Performance: Similar, yet different

Both the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) and MacBook Air 13 (2022) pack the all-new M2 chip. They both support the same memory and storage capacities. However, the MacBook Air has a fanless design. So it throttles the performance of the M2 when it starts heating up. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro has a dedicated cooling system to avoid the throttling. So if you plan on executing intensive tasks, go for the Pro. You also get two extra hours of video playback on a single charge if you go for the Pro model.

Bottom Line: The Air offers more for less

From many most perspectives, the MacBook Air 13 (2022) shines over the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) — despite being a $100 cheaper in the U.S. You might want to consider buying the Pro model if you plan on challenging the power of the M2 chip. Additionally, the Pro has a Touch Bar — which plenty of users’ workflows depend on. Otherwise, the Air has a larger display, thinner bezels, a better webcam, a MagSafe 3 charging port, a minimalistic design, more color options, a lower price tag, etc.

Personally, I will be going for the MacBook Air 13 (2022) rather than MacBook Pro 13 (2022). That’s because I don’t typically cause my Mac to overheat — even without a dedicated cooling system. As a result, I don’t need the resilience of a MacBook Pro, and I get to enjoy the cleaner design, Air-exclusive Midnight finish, MagSafe charging, and much more.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2022) The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe support. Best Buy can notify you when it's available. View on Best Buy

Which Apple M2 notebook will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.