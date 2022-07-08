MacBook Pro 13 (2022) vs MacBook Air 13 (2022): Which Apple M2 notebook should you buy?
MacBook Pro 13 (2022) vs MacBook Air 13 (2022): Which Apple M2 notebook should you buy?

Apple revealed the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) and MacBook Air (2022) during the main keynote of WWDC22. These latest additions to the great Mac line further prove that a slim form factor can still pack immense might. They’re both relatively thin and light, but they also differ in many aspect. For example, the MacBook Air takes advantage of the modern notebook design we first saw on the 14/16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) — which you can buy as refurbished for a cheaper price tag. Meanwhile the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) sticks to the classic chassis and misses out on the MagSafe port and thin bezels. This the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) vs MacBook Air 13 (2022) — the battle between two M2-powered Apple notebooks.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air 13 (2022): Specifications

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) Apple MacBook Air 13 (2022)
Processor
  • Apple M2 (8-Core CPU)
  • Apple M2 (8-Core CPU)
Graphics
  • Apple M2 (10-Core GPU)
  • Apple M2 (8-Core GPU)
  • Apple M2 (10-Core GPU)
Body
  • 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
  • 3lbs
  • 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
  • 2.7lbs
Display
  • 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), up to 500 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology
  • 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), up to 500 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology
Ports
  • Two Thunderbolt 4 ports
  • Headphone jack
  • Two Thunderbolt 4 ports
  • MagSafe 3 port
  • Headphone jack
Storage
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 2TB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 2TB
Memory
  • 8GB
  • 16GB
  • 24GB
  • 8GB
  • 16GB
  • 24GB
Battery
  • 58.2Whr battery
  • Up to 20 hours of video playback
  • 67W charger
  • 52.6Whr battery
  • Up to 18 hours of video playback
  • 30W charger
Audio
  • Stereo speakers with wide stereo sound and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content
  • Four-speaker sound system with wide stereo sound and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content
Camera
  • 720p FaceTime HD camera
  • 1080p FaceTime HD camera
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
Color
  • Silver
  • Space Gray
  • Silver
  • Starlight
  • Space Gray
  • Midnight
Price
  • $1,299
  • Starts at $1,199

Design: Recycled ideas vs a fresh start

m2 MacBook Pro 13-inch

In the design department, the differences are pretty obvious. Back in 2021, Apple introduced a brand new notebook design, starting with the MacBook Pro 14/16 models. This change has finally made it to the Air line, with the MacBook Air 13 (2022) being the first to adopt it. The MacBook Pro 13 (2022), on the other hand, settles for the classic design from older MacBook Pro models. It features a Touch Bar but misses out on the MagSafe 3 charging port.

MacBook Air side view in four colors

The MacBook Air is lighter and thinner. However, it has a slightly wider build due to its larger 13.6-inch display. Nonetheless, both devices share the same Thunderbolt 4 ports (two of them) and 3.5mm headphone jack. Notably, the Air features two additional finishes — Midnight and Starlight — while still offering Space Gray and Silver.

Display: Air has seen the light

The notch on the new MacBook

A modern Apple redesign means a likely inclusion of The Notch somewhere. The MacBook Air 13 (2022)’s overhaul is no different. We get a slightly larger, notched 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with notably thinner bezels. The MacBook Pro 13 (2022) sticks to the the 13.3-inch Retina display with large black bezels framing it in a very obvious manner. It’s shocking to see a device that looks as revolting in 2022, but the Cupertino overload clearly couldn’t care less.

Those seeking the modern-looking screen and bigger size should go for the MacBook Air 13 (2022). If you’d rather stare at the thick bezels instead of the notch, you can settle for the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) instead. Ultimately, both displays are decent in terms of clarity and brightness, with the MacBook Pro having a slightly higher pixel density (227ppi versus 224ppi).

Performance: Similar, yet different

Apple M2 specifications graphic

Both the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) and MacBook Air 13 (2022) pack the all-new M2 chip. They both support the same memory and storage capacities. However, the MacBook Air has a fanless design. So it throttles the performance of the M2 when it starts heating up. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro has a dedicated cooling system to avoid the throttling. So if you plan on executing intensive tasks, go for the Pro. You also get two extra hours of video playback on a single charge if you go for the Pro model.

Bottom Line: The Air offers more for less

From many most perspectives, the MacBook Air 13 (2022) shines over the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) — despite being a $100 cheaper in the U.S. You might want to consider buying the Pro model if you plan on challenging the power of the M2 chip. Additionally, the Pro has a Touch Bar — which plenty of users’ workflows depend on. Otherwise, the Air has a larger display, thinner bezels, a better webcam, a MagSafe 3 charging port, a minimalistic design, more color options, a lower price tag, etc.

Personally, I will be going for the MacBook Air 13 (2022) rather than MacBook Pro 13 (2022). That’s because I don’t typically cause my Mac to overheat — even without a dedicated cooling system. As a result, I don’t need the resilience of a MacBook Pro, and I get to enjoy the cleaner design, Air-exclusive Midnight finish, MagSafe charging, and much more.

    The 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch offers a classic design, reintroduces the Touch Bar, and packs the M2 chip.
    The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe support. Best Buy can notify you when it's available.

Which Apple M2 notebook will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

