Does the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) have a good webcam?

Apple introduced the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) during the main keynote of WWDC22. This welcome addition to the great Mac lineup packs the all-new M2 chip in a familiar, classic chassis. Unfortunately, it doesn’t adopt the redesigned body we saw on the 14/16-inch MacBook Pro (2021). If you’re not a fan of the dated look, you can find relatively-cheap, refurbished units of the 2021 notched models. Nonetheless, the 2022 MacBook Pro is still a good pick. If you’ve bought or plan on buying one, you must be wondering — does it have a good webcam? After all, plenty of workplaces have shifted to the digital format, and a good webcam on your MacBook Pro (2022) is essential if you attend many work meetings. Here’s everything you need to know regarding the webcam and its quality on this particular Mac model.

What’s the webcam like on the MacBook Pro (2022)?

The webcam on the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 has a 720p resolution. The redesigned Air and Pro models go for a 1080p one. So by buying the 2022 MacBook Pro, you’re not getting the best camera experience on an Apple notebook. Nonetheless, it’s not as bad as the 720p ones included on Intel MacBook Pro models. The Cupertino firm includes an advanced image signal processor on newer Apple silicon Macs. This enhances the quality of the webcam output through software solutions — rather than upgraded hardware.

So is the webcam on the MacBook Pro good? If you usually sit a well-lit environment and plan on using it for casual video calls, then it should work just fine. If you sit in darker places or really want to appear crisp during video meetings, then this webcam’s outcome might not satisfy you. Ultimately, you could always use your iPhone’s Continuity Camera if the built-in webcam disappoints you.

