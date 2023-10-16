MacBook Pro (2022) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) My Best Buy Plus and Total members save an additional $50 $1099 $1299 Save $200 A compact and light MacBook that features plenty of power under the hood thanks to Apple's M2 processor. The MacBook Pro 13 is unique, with a digital touch bar at the top that can be customized to the user's needs. Right now, you can score up to $250 off by being a My Best Buy member. $1099 at Best Buy

Apple has a relatively tight lineup with its Mac computers, offering a few desktops and laptops that have all been well received. While the options might not be expansive, there's pretty much something for everyone. With that said, pricing can be on the high side for Apple computing products, but with that you get well-balanced devices, offering impressive performance and battery life.

If you've been looking to get yourself a new lightweight powerful laptop, you'll want to take a look at Apple's MacBook Pro 13. This laptop offers impressive durability with its machined aluminum shell, has an excellent 13-inch display, and also comes powered by Apple's latest M2 processor. Although it's normally priced at $1299, right now, you can score this laptop for just $1099 — if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member.

Along with the added discount on the MacBook Pro, My Best Buy members will also receive free priority shipping, extended return periods, and will be invited to special members only sales event. Furthermore, if you opt for the Total tier, your membership will also include tech support coverage from Geek Squad, and Apple Care too.

For the most part, the My Best Buy membership is a pretty good deal, especially when bundled with a new laptop purchase. So if you've been looking to grab a new laptop, and wanted to try a MacBook, this one is going to be a solid deal. Just make sure to grab it while the deal lasts. Or if you need smaller and lighter, you can score $200 off the MacBook Air with M1 processor, coming in at just $799.99 for a limited time.