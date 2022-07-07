Apple MacBook Pro 13 M2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1: What has improved?
July 7, 2022 12:00pm Comment

Apple MacBook Pro 13 M2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1: What has improved?

Apple revealed the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 during the main keynote of WWDC22. This addition to the Mac line packs an all-new chip in a somewhat dated, familiar chassis. It doesn’t feature the build redesign Apple applied on the MacBook Pro (2021). Nonetheless, it still caters to a certain category of customers. Speaking of Mac customers, if the regular prices are too high, you could always check the refurbished MacBooks — as you can save significantly by buying them. Now, you must be wondering: what has improved in the latest MacBook Pro? This is the MacBook Pro 13 M2 vs MacBook Pro 13 M1 — a tiny specs bump.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

m2 Macbook Pro 13-inch

Navigate this article:

MacBook Pro 13 M2 vs M1: Specifications

Apple MacBook Pro 13 M2 Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1
CPU
  • Apple M2 chip (8-Core CPU)
  • Apple M1 chip (8-Core CPU)
Graphics
  • Apple M2 chip (10-Core GPU)
  • Apple M1 chip (8-Core GPU)
Body
  • 304.1×212.4×15.6 mm
  • 1.4kg
  • 304.1×212.4×15.6 mm
  • 1.4kg
Display
  • 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1600 (227 PPI) with support for millions of colors
  • 500 nits brightness
  • Wide color (P3)
  • True Tone technology
  • 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1600 (227 PPI) with support for millions of colors
  • 500 nits brightness
  • Wide color (P3)
  • True Tone technology
Ports
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Storage
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 2TB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 2TB
RAM
  • 8GB
  • 16GB
  • 24GB
  • 8GB
  • 16GB
Battery
  • Built‐in 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
  • Up to 17 hours wireless web
  • Up to 20 hours movie playback
  • Built‐in 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
  • Up to 17 hours wireless web
  • Up to 20 hours movie playback
Audio
  • Stereo speakers with high dynamic range
  • Wide stereo sound
  • Support for Dolby Atmos playback
  • Studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming
  • Stereo speakers with high dynamic range
  • Wide stereo sound
  • Support for Dolby Atmos playback
  • Studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming
Camera
  • 720p FaceTime HD camera
  • 720p FaceTime HD camera
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
Color
  • Silver
  • Space Gray
  • Silver
  • Space Gray
Release Year
  • 2022
  • 2020

What hasn’t changed

m2 MacBook Pro 13-inch

Let’s start with what has NOT changed. As the technical specifications table above reflects, the two MacBook Pro models are almost identical in many ways. Both the MacBook Pro M1 and MacBook Pro M2 have the same body, camera, ports, dimensions, weight, Touch Bar, finishes, speakers, battery, display, etc. If you put two of them side by side, there’s literally no way to differentiate between the M1 and M2 variants.

What’s new

The only difference between the MacBook Pro M2 and MacBook Pro M1 is the included chip. As their names suggest, the former packs the all-new M2 chipset, while the former goes for the M1 — which Apple introduced back in 2020. As a result, the newer model performs better, supports up to 24GB of RAM, and gets two additional GPU cores. Otherwise you’re not missing out on much. We should also mention that the M2 model has an advanced image signal processor. This improves the quality of the very same 720p webcam on the MacBook Pro M2 (2022).

Apple Touch Bar M2 MacBook Pro

The 2022 MacBook Pro 13 refresh doesn’t aim at MacBook Pro 13 M1 owners. The difference is too insignificant to warrant an upgrade. It’s more for those who are still on older Intel-powered Macs and can’t justify paying for the MacBook Pro 14/16 (2021). It’ll be interesting to see if Apple adopts the refreshed chassis on the MacBook Pro 13 down the road or not. Right now it looks out of place when comparing it to the notched MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air.

    The 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch offers a classic design, reintroduces the Touch Bar, and packs the M2 chip.

Which MacBook Pro model do you use, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags AppleApple MacBook ProMacmacOSVersus

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached on Twitter @Mahmoudzitani or via [email protected]

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
Load Comments