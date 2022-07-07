Apple MacBook Pro 13 M2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1: What has improved?

Apple revealed the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 during the main keynote of WWDC22. This addition to the Mac line packs an all-new chip in a somewhat dated, familiar chassis. It doesn’t feature the build redesign Apple applied on the MacBook Pro (2021). Nonetheless, it still caters to a certain category of customers. Speaking of Mac customers, if the regular prices are too high, you could always check the refurbished MacBooks — as you can save significantly by buying them. Now, you must be wondering: what has improved in the latest MacBook Pro? This is the MacBook Pro 13 M2 vs MacBook Pro 13 M1 — a tiny specs bump.

MacBook Pro 13 M2 vs M1: Specifications

Apple MacBook Pro 13 M2 Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1 CPU Apple M2 chip (8-Core CPU) Apple M1 chip (8-Core CPU) Graphics Apple M2 chip (10-Core GPU) Apple M1 chip (8-Core GPU) Body 304.1×212.4×15.6 mm

1.4kg 304.1×212.4×15.6 mm

1.4kg Display 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology

Resolution: 2560 x 1600 (227 PPI) with support for millions of colors

500 nits brightness

Wide color (P3)

True Tone technology 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology

Resolution: 2560 x 1600 (227 PPI) with support for millions of colors

500 nits brightness

Wide color (P3)

True Tone technology Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

3.5mm headphone jack 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

3.5mm headphone jack Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB RAM 8GB

16GB

24GB 8GB

16GB Battery Built‐in 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

Up to 17 hours wireless web

Up to 20 hours movie playback Built‐in 58.2-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

Up to 17 hours wireless web

Up to 20 hours movie playback Audio Stereo speakers with high dynamic range

Wide stereo sound

Support for Dolby Atmos playback

Studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming Stereo speakers with high dynamic range

Wide stereo sound

Support for Dolby Atmos playback

Studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming Camera 720p FaceTime HD camera 720p FaceTime HD camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Silver

Space Gray Silver

Space Gray Release Year 2022 2020

What hasn’t changed

Let’s start with what has NOT changed. As the technical specifications table above reflects, the two MacBook Pro models are almost identical in many ways. Both the MacBook Pro M1 and MacBook Pro M2 have the same body, camera, ports, dimensions, weight, Touch Bar, finishes, speakers, battery, display, etc. If you put two of them side by side, there’s literally no way to differentiate between the M1 and M2 variants.

What’s new

The only difference between the MacBook Pro M2 and MacBook Pro M1 is the included chip. As their names suggest, the former packs the all-new M2 chipset, while the former goes for the M1 — which Apple introduced back in 2020. As a result, the newer model performs better, supports up to 24GB of RAM, and gets two additional GPU cores. Otherwise you’re not missing out on much. We should also mention that the M2 model has an advanced image signal processor. This improves the quality of the very same 720p webcam on the MacBook Pro M2 (2022).

The 2022 MacBook Pro 13 refresh doesn’t aim at MacBook Pro 13 M1 owners. The difference is too insignificant to warrant an upgrade. It’s more for those who are still on older Intel-powered Macs and can’t justify paying for the MacBook Pro 14/16 (2021). It’ll be interesting to see if Apple adopts the refreshed chassis on the MacBook Pro 13 down the road or not. Right now it looks out of place when comparing it to the notched MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air.

