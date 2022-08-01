The MacBook Pro 14 and 16 are up to $300 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a powerful laptop in time for back-to-school season, the MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch models are currently discounted by as much as $300 over at Best Buy, which is one of the biggest deals we’ve seen on the laptops recently. It wasn’t that long ago that all these models were $200 off, but this is a noticeably bigger discount, and if you didn’t take advantage of it before, now is the perfect time to do it.

These are the latest models of the MacBook Pro, powered by the M1 Pro chip, which has a 10-core CPU and up to a 16-core GPU. The 16-core GPU models, specifically, are the ones with a $300 discount, while the 14-inch variant with a 14-core GPU is only $200 off. In addition to that, the laptops include 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, so you’re going to have a very premium experience across the board, and plenty of space for apps and files in the coming school years.

Beyond the internal specs, the MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch models have fantastic displays, too. The resolution is 3024 x 1964 on the 14-inch model, or 3456 x 2234 on the 16-inch version, which means they ahve the same exact pixel density. These are also Liquid Retina XDR displays, as Apple calls them. This means they’re using mini-LED technology to deliver very high contrast ratios and maximum brightness up to a whopping 1600 nits, plus they have a smooth refresh rate up to 120Hz, which can adjust on the fly.

There is a notch on the display, but it also makes way for a great 1080p webcam that’s very well suited for video calls. Aside from that, the ports include three Thunderbolt 4 connections, HDMI, an SD card reader, a headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones, and MagSafe charging, which is faster than ever and adds a degree of safety since you can pull on the cable without dragging your laptop to the ground.

It’s true that Apple might be introducing a new version of the MacBook Pro later this year, but those won’t be discounted anytime soon after launch, and the current models will serve you very well for years to come. This is a great opportunity to buy them.