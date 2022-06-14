MacBook Pro 13 (2022): Release date, price, and everything you need to know

During its WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple introduced the Apple M2 chip, alongside the first two laptops to be powered by it. First, was the redesigned MacBook Air, featuring a new chassis, new colors, a taller display, and more. But the 13-inch MacBook Pro is also getting an upgrade for 2022, albeit it’s a much smaller one. Unlike the 2021 MacBook Pro models, this one is a very simple refresh of the laptop released in 2020.

Unlike the MacBook Air, the new MacBook Pro doesn’t change anything about the exterior of the laptop. It’s the exact same design we’ve seen before, but it now features a more powerful chip, making it more capable of handling more demanding workloads. Regardless, if you want to know everything there is to know about the 2022 MacBook Pro, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Specs

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) Operating system(s) macOS (Monterey) Processor Apple M2 8-core CPU (4 performance cores, 4 efficient cores) Graphics 10-core GPU RAM (unified memory) 8GB

16GB

24GB

Memory bandwidth up to 100 GB/s Storage 256GB SSD

512GB SSD

1TB SSD

2TB SSD Display 13.3-inch Liquid Retina (IPS), 2560 x 1600, 500 nits, P3 Wide color, True Tone Audio Stereo speakers, Spatial Sound support with Dolby Atmos

Three-microphone array Camera 720p FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor Biometric authentication Touch ID in power button Battery 58.2Whr battery 67W charger included

Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5 Colors Silver

Space Grey Size (WxDxH) 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 in (304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm) Weight 3 lbs (1.4 kgs) Starting price $1,299

What is the release date of the MacBook Pro (2022)?

Apple announced the 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch at its WWDC keynote on June 6th, and while there aren’t a ton of changes, we’ll have to wait some time for it to release. Apple says the laptop will be available in July, presumably alongside the MacBook Air refresh, which features the same processor.

With some manufacturers, it sometimes happens that some configurations are available first, but Apple tends to launch all the announced options at the same time. However, shipping times can vary greatly depending on the model you order and how popular that specific model is.

What’s the price of the MacBook Pro (2022)?

The 2022 refresh of the MacBook Pro 13-inch keeps the exact same price tag as its predecessor, which makes it a solid upgrade. It starts at $1,299, or $1,199 for education customers, and that includes the Apple M2 processor with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, making this a great machine to start with.

That’s just the starting price, of course, and if you want to upgrade all the way to the best specs available, you’ll be paying up to $2,499. This is actually the same price as the 2022 MacBook Air with the same configurations, which potentially makes the Pro the better choice if you want more performance.

What’s new in the MacBook Pro (and what isn’t)

If you’re wondering whether the 2022 MacBook Pro 2022 is worth the upgrade from the previous model, it’s completely dependent on how much performance you really need. Apple has changed basically nothing about this laptop, except the processor, the Apple M2. Aside from that, everything is the same.

Apple M2 processor

The only thing that’s really different about this year’s model of the MacBook Pro is that it’s powered by the Apple M2, the latest generation of Apple Silicon, the new family of processors based on the Arm architecture. The Apple M2 comes with a few upgrades over the M1, including 20 billion transistors – a 25% increase – resulting in up to 18% better CPU performance. You also get up to 24GB of unified memory (RAM) and up to 100GB/s of memory bandwidth, so it can handle more memory-intensive tasks and load those assets more quickly. Both of those are 50% increases over the M1.

The GPU has also received some big upgrades, now featuring 10 cores instead of 8. Apple touts up to 35% faster performance at max power, or 25% more performance for the same power level. In gaming, specifically, Apple claims up to 39% more performance compared to the M1. Of course, to take full advantage of that performance increase, you’ll probably want to use apps designed for Apple Silicon.

That’s not all, either. The Neural Engine still has 16 cores, but it can now handle up to 15.6 trillion operating per second, which is 40% more than the M1. That’s great news for AI-related workloads, and the chip also features an advanced image signal processor that should help the 720p FaceTime HD camera look better.

One thing this model doesn’t change is the number of external displays you can connect via the Thunderbolt ports. Just like the M1, the Apple M2 only allows one external display, regardless of the resolution, making this less than ideal as a “pro” device.

Where can I buy the MacBook Pro (2022)?

If you’re interested in buying the 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch, you can check it out at the link below. It’s not available to buy just yet since, as we’ve mentioned, it’s planned to launch in July, but you can check it out right now and see how much your configuration costs. If you need more power or a different kind of machine, consider checking out the best Macs you can buy right now. Or, if you don’t think the M2 chip is worth it, you can look at the best places to buy a refurbished MacBook Pro, since they’re bound to come down in price with the new model launching soon.