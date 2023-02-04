Powered by macOS Ventura and Apple Silicon, the MacBook Pro (2023) is one of the best Macs currently available. It is compact, packs unrivaled chipsets, and offers the longest Mac battery life to date. If you plan to buy this excellent computer, then you might've noticed that there are multiple configurations to pick from.

MacBook Pro (2023) colors

The MacBook Pro (2023), like its predecessor, is available in Space Gray and Silver finishes. Both colors cost the same, starting at $1,999 for the base model. In configurations that follow, we will be including the price increase for each upgraded configuration.

Display configurations

In the display department, you get to pick between 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch screens. Both displays have the same brightness, pixel density, refresh rate, etc. The only notable difference between them is their size. Once you pick a screen size, you can move to the next configuration.

Display Price 14.2 inches +$0 16.2 inches +$500

Chipsets

Next, you have to choose a chipset. In this area, you get to pick between four different options:

Chipset Price Apple M2 Pro with 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine (14.2-inch only) +$0 Apple M2 Pro with 12‑core CPU, 19‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine (14.2-inch and 16.2-inch) +$300 (included in 16.2-inch model) Apple M2 Max with 12‑core CPU, 30‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine (14.2-inch and 16.2-inch) +$500 Apple M2 Max with 12‑core CPU, 38‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine (14.2-inch and 16.2-inch) +$700

Unified memory (RAM)

Expectedly, based on the processor you select, the SSD and RAM options will vary. In total, there are four different RAM options to choose from:

RAM Price 16GB (M2 Pro only) +$0 32GB (M2 Pro and M2 Max) +$400 64GB (M2 Max only) +$800 96GB (M2 Max only) +$1,200

Storage

After you pick the amount of RAM you need, you can move on to SSD. This time around, you have five options:

Storage Price 512GB (M2 Pro only) +$0 1TB (M2 Pro and M2 Max) +$200 2TB (M2 Pro and M2 Max) +$600 4TB (M2 Pro and M2 Max) +$1,200 8TB (M2 Pro and M2 Max) +$2,400

As you can see, there are plenty of different MacBook Pro (2023) configurations. Though, once you follow our flow, it should be easy to find your right pick, thanks to our detailed step-by-step approach. Note that you may not be able to find all configurations at third-party retailers. If that's the case with your desired variant, the Apple Store usually has them all most of the time, so you can check that.