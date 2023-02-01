The MacBook Pro (2023) is powered by macOS Ventura and the Apple M2 Pro/Max chips. This makes it one of the best Macs currently available. However, is it powerful enough to go beyond its one screen? How many external monitors does the MacBook Pro (2023) support? Well, this varies by the model you pick, and we will detail the differences below.

External monitor support on MacBook Pro with M2 Pro

If you've bought an M2 Pro MacBook Pro (2023), you expectedly won't be able to utilize as many external monitors as the M2 Max variant. Apart from the built-in screen, the M2 Pro model supports no more than two 6K external monitors at 60Hz through Thunderbolt, or one 6K external monitor at 60Hz through Thunderbolt and one 4K external monitor at 144Hz through HDMI. Alternatively, you can go for one 8K external monitor at 60Hz or one 4K external monitor at 240Hz through HDMI.

MacBook Pro with M2 Max

Meanwhile, excluding its included display, the M2 Max MacBook Pro (2023) supports up to four external monitors, with three of them having a 6K resolution at 60Hz through Thunderbolt and one with a 4K resolution at 144Hz through HDMI. Alternatively, it can support up to three external monitors, with two of them having a 6K resolution at 60Hz through Thunderbolt and one with an 8K resolution at 60Hz or one with a 4K resolution at 240Hz through HDMI.

Which monitors should I buy?

There are a lot of great monitors out there, but which one should you get for your MacBook Pro (2023)? Most will likely work with your device, but we have two recommendations below for starting your search.

As you can see, the M2 Max MacBook Pro (2023) supports more displays when compared to the M2 Pro variant. So make sure you take this into consideration when picking a model to buy. After all, Apple doesn't offer processor upgrades after the purchase is done. So if you buy an M2 Pro variant, you can't upgrade it to M2 Max later on without selling your used unit and buying a new computer.

It's worth noting, though, that most people don't need the power offered by the M2 Max. 8K displays are overkill for the majority of customers. That's not to mention that there are very few people who require five-display setups. Nonetheless, the option is there through the highest-end model for those who need it.