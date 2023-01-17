We've been reading about 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models packing the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for quite some time, and now the wait is finally over. Apple has launched these anticipated Pro notebook models, along with a refreshed Mac Mini. Apart from the boosted performance and higher energy efficiency, these excellent Macs pretty much look the same when compared to their predecessors.

Users in the U.S. and some parts of thew world can pre-order them starting today. The company will then start shipping them to customers on January 24. The base Mac Mini with the M2 chip will cost just $599, with the M2 Pro model starting at $1,299. With this refresh, Apple has finally discontinued the Intel and M1 variants of this Mac. Meanwhile, the base M2 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch costs $1,999, with the 16-inch model starting at $2,499.

MacBook Pro

Specification MacBook Pro 14 MacBook Pro 16 Dimensions & Weight 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.6 inches

3.5 pounds/1.6 kg 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches

4.7 pounds/2.15 kg (M2 Pro variant)

4.8 pounds/2.16 kg (M2 Max variant) Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR

3024 x 1964 pixels

254 PPI

120Hz ProMotion

True-Tone

16:10 Aspect Ratio 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR

3456 x 2244 pixels

254 PPI

120Hz ProMotion

True-Tone

16:10 Aspect Ratio SoC Apple M2 Pro (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Pro (12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 30-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU) Apple M2 Pro (12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 30-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU) RAM & Storage 16/32/64/96GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD storage 16/32/64/96GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD storage Ports MagSafe 3

HDMI

3.5mm jack

SD Card slot

USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (x3) MagSafe 3

HDMI

3.5mm jack

SD Card slot

USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (x3) Battery & Charging 70Wh

67W charger with the base variant

96W charger with the 10-Core CPU variants 100Wh

140W charger Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

1080p Webcam Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

1080p Webcam Colors Space Gray

Silver Space Gray

Silver Price Starts at $1,999 Starts at $2,499

In the MacBook Pro department, Apple has introduced the longest battery life ever included in a Mac — a whopping 22-hour battery life on a single charge. Users also get to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6E, 8K external display support, up to 96GB of RAM, and a maximum of 8TB of SSD. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, states:

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop. Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”

Mac Mini

Specification Mac Mini (M2) Mac Mini (M2 Pro) Dimensions & Weight 7.75 x 7.75 x 1.41 inches

2.6 pounds/1.18 kg 7.75 x 7.75 x 1.41 inches

2.8 pounds/1.28 kg Display — — SoC Apple M2 (8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU) Apple M2 Pro (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Pro (12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU) RAM & Storage 8/16/24GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB SSD storage 16/32GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD storage Ports Ethernet

HDMI

3.5mm jack

USB-A (x2)

USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (x2) Ethernet

HDMI

3.5mm jack

USB-A (x2)

USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (x4) Battery & Charging — — Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Silver Silver Price Starts at $599 Starts at $1,299

Meanwhile, for the first time ever, Apple has packed one of its M Pro chips in the Mac Mini. This means you get to take advantage of this processor for $1,299, without needing to invest in one of the high-end MacBook Pro models. Those who don't want the extra power and capabilities, can grab a regular M2 model for a mere $599. Similarly, the new Mac Mini supports 8K displays, Wi-Fi 6E, and up to 8TB of SSD. Though, the RAM caps out at a maximum of 32GB. Joswiak says:

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways. Today, we’re excited to take it even further with M2 and M2 Pro. Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class.”

With the M2 Pro chip, users can utilize up to 12 cores of CPU, 19 cores of GPU, and two external 8K displays. Meanwhile, the M2 Max goes for a maximum of 12 CPU cores, 38 GPU cores, and four 8K external displays. In the RAM department, the former offers support for up to 32GB, while the latter goes for a whopping 96GB. Both chipsets can support up to 8TB of SSD.

As you can see, the designs and port arrangements remain unchanged for these two Macs, as Apple has been focusing on their performance and energy efficiency. While we weren't expecting a MacBook Pro redesign, we had been hearing rumors about an overhauled Mac Mini. Unfortunately, though, Apple has stuck to the familiar chassis this time around. As a result, the company launched these products silently through press releases, rather than holding a dedicated media event for them. After all, the Cupertino firm is seemingly saving up the hype for the M2 Ultra Mac Pro and mixed-reality headset we could be seeing later this year.

Source: Apple (1, 2)