The Apple MacBook Pro (2023) has a wide variety of ports, including HDMI and an SD Card slot. Does it have Thunderbolt, though? Let's find out!

The MacBook Pro (2023) has joined the growing family of Apple Macs. Just like its 2021 predecessor, it supports macOS Ventura, packs Apple silicon, and has a wide variety of ports. These include HDMI, SD card slot, MagSafe 3, and more. This makes us wonder: Does it also have Thunderbolt, or does it miss out on that? The answer is yes, it indeed has Thunderbolt ports.

All MacBook Pro (2023) configurations offer three Thunderbolt 4, allowing you to take advantage of Intel's latest USB Type-C technology. This means you get to utilize 40Gb/s speeds, expand the laptop's functionality through Thunderbolt 4 docks, connect up to three 6K eternal displays at 60Hz on supported MacBook Pro (2023) models, and more.

When compared to its 2021 predecessor, the MacBook Pro (2023) doesn't introduce a lot of notable changes. Instead, users get a chipset bump from M1 Pro/Max to M2 Pro/Max, color-matched charging cable for Space Gray models, HDMI 2.1 support, the longest battery life on a Mac to date, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and higher RAM configuration options.

So while those on older models might appreciate this upgrade, MacBook Pro (2021) users could find it too uninteresting. After all, most of the internals are similar, and the external chassis has remained the same.