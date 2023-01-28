Like other MacBooks, the MacBook Pro (2023) with M2 Pro or M2 Max chip comes with a warranty, but you might want to consider upgrading to AppleCare+.

The MacBook Pro (2023) is a solid machine that existing Mac users are seriously considering upgrading to while new Mac users are mulling over as their first machine. Running macOS Ventura, the computer boasts the new M2 Max or M2 Pro chip with blazing fast processing speeds, extended battery life, and a 14- or 16-inch screen. It comes with a standard Apple one-year warranty, but you can consider upgrading to AppleCare+ if you want coverage beyond that and other added benefits.

Why you should upgrade to AppleCare+

Naturally, whenever you spend thousands of dollars on an expensive piece of hardware, particularly something like a computer you’ll be using daily, you want to make sure your investment is protected. As with other Apple products, the MacBook Pro (2023) does come with a standard base warranty, which is a one-year limited warranty that covers hardware repairs for defects. It doesn't cover accidental damage from, say, dropping the phone. It also includes up to three months of technical support for help transferring files from an old computer or setting up email or apps.

But there’s also the option, as with other Apple products, to add AppleCare+ extended warranty support, which gets you coverage beyond that first year. This comes at a price, of course; it starts at $99.99 per year for the MacBook Pro (2023) M2 models or $279 for a total of three years. It goes up to $149.99 annually or $399 for three years for the 16-inch model. It includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage, but you’ll pay a $99 out-of-pocket fee for screen damage or $299 for other accidental damage, plus taxes.

AppleCare+ also includes 24/7 priority access to speak with an Apple expert by online chat or phone. You can also be assured that any required service is taken care of by an Apple-certified professional (the same goes for the standard warranty). You also get battery service coverage, as well as coverage for accessories like the power adapter.

If you pick up the new MacBook Pro (2023), easily one of the best Macs you can buy right now, you have a full two months to decide if you want to buy AppleCare+ to extend the warranty period and get the added service benefits. If you don’t sign up at the time of purchase, you can purchase AppleCare+ right from the device, either online using your computer’s serial number, by phone at 1-800-275-2273, or by visiting any local Apple Store with your proof of purchase (bring the machine with you as well so they can inspect it).