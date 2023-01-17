The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips have finally launched. Here's everything you need to know about these Apple Macs.

After many months of anticipation, they're finally here. Through a press release on its newsroom website, Apple launched the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in January 2023. They pack the all-new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in the familiar chassis it first introduced back in 2021. While these new Macs look pretty much identical to their predecessors, the performance boost they offer is no joke. Despite the major processor bump and the generic tweaks, this release is a pretty incremental one, with very few highlights settings the 2021 and 2023 models apart. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (2023).

The MacBook Pro 14 and 16 are available to pre-order starting Tuesday, January 17, 2023. They will then start shipping to U.S. customers a week later, on January 24. Depending on your country or region, though, these dates could vary. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models come in Silver and Space Gray finishes, with the former size starting at $1,999 and the latter at $2,499. If you go for a maxed-out 16-inch MacBook Pro, then its price tag could increase to $6,499 in the U.S.

Specifications

Specification MacBook Pro 14 MacBook Pro 16 Dimensions & Weight 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.6 inches

3.5 pounds/1.6 kg 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches

4.7 pounds/2.15 kg (M2 Pro variant)

4.8 pounds/2.16 kg (M2 Max variant) Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR

3024 x 1964 pixels

254 PPI

120Hz ProMotion

True-Tone

16:10 Aspect Ratio 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR

3456 x 2244 pixels

254 PPI

120Hz ProMotion

True-Tone

16:10 Aspect Ratio SoC Apple M2 Pro (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Pro (12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 30-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU) Apple M2 Pro (12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 30-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Max (12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU) RAM & Storage 16/32/64/96GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD storage 16/32/64/96GB RAM

512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD storage Ports MagSafe 3

HDMI

3.5mm jack

SD Card slot

USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (x3) MagSafe 3

HDMI

3.5mm jack

SD Card slot

USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (x3) Battery & Charging 70Wh

67W charger with the base variant

96W charger with the 10-Core CPU variants 100Wh

140W charger Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

1080p Webcam Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

1080p Webcam Colors Space Gray

Silver Space Gray

Silver Price Starts at $1,999 Starts at $2,499

MacBook Pro (2023): Performance

Let's start with the performance of these new MacBooks because that's almost objectively the biggest change in this release. Apple has upgraded the SoC on the notched MacBook Pro models from M1 Pro/Max to M2 Pro/Max. These boosted processors come with various improvements, including higher power efficiency and faster performance. As a result, users get the longest battery life on a Mac to date — 22 hours on a single charge.

According to Apple, those processing images in Adobe Photoshop could notice a 40% increase in speed when compared to M1 Pro machines. Similarly, compiling apps in Xcode is up to 25% faster on M2 Pro when compared to M1 Pro. In terms of cores, M2 Pro users can utilize up to 12 cores of CPU, 19 cores of GPU, two 8K displays, 32GB of RAM, and 8TB of SSD. Meanwhile, the M2 Max supports no more than 12 CPU cores, 38 GPU cores, four 8K displays, 96GB of RAM, and 8TB of SSD. Both MacBook models expectedly run macOS Ventura, and they should be receiving the latest software updates for many years to come.

MacBook Pro (2023): Design and display

In terms of design and display, the 2023 MacBook Pro models are pretty much identical to those of 2021. This means you get to take advantage of the modern boxed chassis, which features a wide variety of ports, such as MagSafe 3. Speaking of, the HDMI 2.0 port got boosted to HDMI 2.1, allowing users to utilize 8K displays at 60Hz. Otherwise, you get the same Thunderbolt 4 ports, headphone jack, SD card slot, etc.

To execute this futuristic design change back in 2021, Apple had to rely on a display notch. This remains unchanged in 2023, allowing you to enjoy the thin bezels and rounded corners. The notch, which houses the 1080p front-facing camera, size has seemingly remained the same with this release.

Speaking of the display, 2023's MacBook Pro 14 and 16 retain the same specifications in this department. So you get a Liquid Retina XDR screen with a pixel density of 254 ppi. It supports many of Apple's recent technologies, including 120Hz ProMotion, True Tone, and more. Expectedly, the display doesn't accept touch input.

What's actually new with the MacBook Pro (2023)

When comparing the 2021 MacBook Pro 14 and 16 to the 2023 models, there are arguably only five major differences:

Space Gray models now ship with a color-matched MagSafe charging cable. In 2021's case, Apple was shipping Silver cables with all MacBook Pro 14/16 models. Apple has upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, allowing users to experience better and more reliable connections. As previously mentioned, the 2023 models also adopt HDMI 2.1, enabling customers to use 8K displays at the 60Hz refresh rate. Certain configurations of the 2023 models can last up to 22 hours on a single charge. That's the longest battery life ever observed on a Mac so far. On the 2021 models, the maximum amount of RAM users could opt in for was 64GB. With the 2023 releases, M2 Max users can get up to 96GB.

The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models are certainly a welcome upgrade from those not already depending on the 2021 variants. While the performance and efficiency boosts of the M2 Pro and M2 Max are notable, they're not worth the bump for those on M1 Pro and M1 Max. However, those on even older model, particularly Intel-powered versions, will appreciate the overhauled design from 2021 and the mightier internals of 2023.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models adopt the same exterior chassis first introduced in 2021. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, a notched display, and more. See at Apple (14 inches) See at Apple (16 inches)

