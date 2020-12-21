Best Buy’s Last Second Savings Event has you saving $200 on select MacBook Pros, today only

I am definitely a procrastinator, although I normally get my holiday shopping out of the way early. There are definitely some people to wait until the last minute to pick up holiday gifts, though, and I normally say ‘good luck’ to them. But, well, since it’s officially my job to find you last-minute shoppers some good deals on good gifts, I guess I am the good luck this year. Best Buy also feels for the procrastinating shopper in all of us, too, with the Last Second Savings Event.

Running until Thursday, Best Buy’s latest sale offers nice discounts on all sorts of great gifts. They also have some great daily deals, and today’s deal is saving $200 on select models of the MacBook Pro. While the sales event is until Thursday, this particular sale is only until the end of the day. No procrastinating on this deal!

One important note is that this deal is not for the MacBook with the new M1 chip in it. These MacBooks are still 2020 models, but they’re laptops with the Intel Core i5 chips in them. If that’s not a deal-breaker, then you have a great deal on your hands!

The MacBook Pros on sale are the 13-inch models, os the price difference comes from the internal memory. You can choose between a 256GB or 512GB SSD, with a $200 difference between them. My personal recommendation would be to get the 256GB model and supplement it with an external SSD or HDD, but whether you want that extra hassle to save on space is up to you!

No matter what, once you’re done deciding, head over to Best Buy’s sales page without delay!

