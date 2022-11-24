Black Friday is here, and so are the tempting deals on your favorite products. If you have been eyeing Apple's latest MacBook Pro, then now is the time to grab one! The company launched this powerhouse earlier this year, and it features plenty of innovative offerings. These include the all-new M2 chipset, an interactive Touch Bar, and much more. Typically, this beast costs a whopping $1,299. Though, thanks to this limited-time offer, you can save $150 and own one for merely $1,149. Apple rarely discounts its products notably, especially when they're freshly released. So a MacBook Pro M2 deal as major as this one might not resurface anytime soon, if ever.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 MacBook Pro M2 $1149 $1299 Save $150 The 2022 MacBook Pro features a classic chassis, packing a Touch Bar and Apple's M2 chipset. It's available in Space Gray and Silver finishes. $1149 at Amazon

The MacBook Pro, just like its predecessor, is available in Silver and Space Gray finishes. At the time of writing, both options are available to pick from on Amazon. Though, since other people are buying this computer as we speak, one or both colors might soon run out of stock. So if you have a preference, claim a unit before it's too late.

The new MacBook Pro is available in several configurations. In the RAM department, you can pick between 8GB and 16GB. In terms of SSD, you can choose 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. Though, the $150 discount seemingly only affects the base model. Moving on to ports, you get two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can use the two USB ports for charging, data transfer, and wired accessory connections. Speaking of charging, this beast offers up to 20 hours of use on a single charge. It truly is a steal at $1,149.

Will you be buying the Silver or Space Gray MacBook Pro, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.