MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max may be coming this fall

Apple is planning to refresh the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the next few months, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via 9to5Mac). The new MacBook Pro models would arrive alongside brand-new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which are expected to be much more powerful versions of the Apple M2 that’s inside the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

According to Gurman’s comments on the latest Power On newsletter, Apple has set an internal goal to release the new models of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch as early as this fall, which would be about a year from the release of their predecessors. However, that date could end up being anytime between fall 2022 or spring 2023, so it’s not set in stone just yet.

The highlight of the new MacBook Pro models will naturally be the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, though we don’t really know much about what improvements these new chips will pack. These are going to be based on the same building blocks as the Apple M2, and that brought some significant improvements over the M1, with up to 18% more CPU performance and a 35% faster GPU (or 25% at the same power level). If Apple can deliver similar improvements over the M1 Pro and M1 Max, these new MacBook Pro models are likely going to be some of the fastest laptops you can buy, again.

Similar to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the new devices aren’t expected to receive a major redesign. However, there’s actually a good reason for that this time, because the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models actually received a significant redesign last year, with a brand-new mini-LED display (Liquid Retina XDR, as Apple calls it) and ports like HDMI, MagSafe, and an SD card reader. That’s all likely to stay the same.

We’ll likely have to wait a while longer to hear official confirmation from Apple on this front, but none of this is all too surprising. With the Apple M2 now out in the world, we’re bound to see more powerful versions of it over the coming year or so, just as we did with the Apple M1 family. It’s only a matter of time until these devices make their way to the market.

Source: Power On newsletter (Bloomberg)

Via: 9to5Mac