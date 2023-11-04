MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) Incredible performance in a clamshell design Apple's new MacBook Pro models offer increased CPU and GPU performance, making them the ideal laptops for creators, gamers, and power users. This new refresh has a brighter display, excellent battery life, and a new color addition. Pros Enhanced CPU and GPU performance All-day battery life Brighter SDR display Cons Can only use one external display Expensive price tag $1599 at Best Buy

Apple's new MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) models are some of this year's most anticipated laptops, and they're finally here with some incredible changes. While the 13-inch model is finally gone, the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros offer increased GPU and CPU performances, making them even more ideal for creators, students, and professionals. We anticipate that these new MacBooks will earn their rightful position on the best Macs list.

However, when talking about the best high-performance laptops, you can't help but mention the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2, which launched this year as well. If you're considering getting either of these two, we've created a detailed comparison of both devices below. We've discussed the differences between these two powerhouses and, ultimately, provided enough information to help you make an informed buying decision.

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) vs Surface Laptop Studio 2: Price, availability, and specs

The MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) was just announced, meaning it's currently in the preorder phase. You can preorder directly from Apple, Best Buy, or Amazon, but you will get it on or after Nov. 7, when the laptops will be officially available. Unlike previous years, there's no 13-inch model this year; instead, the base model is a 14-inch M3 MacBook with a starting price of $1,599, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. You can spec the base M3 model up to 24GB RAM and 2TB SSD, up to 36GB RAM and 4TB SSD on the M3 Pro variant, and up to 128GB RAM and 8TB SSD on the M3 Max variant. Apple also offers trade-ins, so you can get a price reduction on the new M3 MacBooks when you trade in an older model.

On the other hand, Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop Studio 2 in September 2023, and it has since been available on Microsoft's website and other third-party websites like Amazon and Best Buy. The base model has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage but starts at $2,000. Microsoft has a bunch of pre-made configurations you can choose from, with the highest having 64GB RAM, 2TB storage, the RTX 4060 GPU, and a $3,700 price tag. However, thanks to trade-ins and Microsoft's special pricing for students, teachers, parents, and the military, you might be able to get a price cut when ordering your laptop.



MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) Surface Laptop Studio 2 Operating System macOS Sonoma Windows 11 CPU Apple M3: 8-core, 11-core, 12-core, 14-core, 16-core 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H GPU 10-core, 14-core, 18-core, 30-core, 40-core Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA GeForce RT 4050, GeForce RTX 4060, NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery Up to 22 hours of video playback Up to 19 hours of typical device usage (model with integrated graphics), up to 18 hours of typical device usage (models with Nvidia graphics), up to 120W power adapter Display (Size, Resolution) 14.2-inch (3024x1964p) or 16.2-inch (3456x2234p) Liquid Retina XDR display, 254ppi, 1600 nits, 120Hz 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow, 2400x1600, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 600 nits (SDR), touch and pen support Colors Space Gray, Silver, Space Black Platinum Memory 8GB, 16GB, 18GB, 24GB, 36GB, 48GB, 64GB, 96GB, 128GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Ports SDXC card, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) 1x Surface Connect 1x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card reader Dimensions 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches (31.26 x 22.12 x 1.55cm) or 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches (35.57 x 24.81 x 1.68cm) 12.72 x 9.06 x 0.86 inches (323 x 230 x 22mm) Weight 3.4 pounds (1.55kg) or 4.7 pounds (2.14kg) Integrated graphics: 4.18 pounds (1.89kg), discrete graphics: 4.37 pounds (1.98kg) Webcam 1080p Full HD 1080p webcam with wide FOV, Windows Hello facial recognition Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1

Design

The new MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) offers little change in the design department. It retains the same design language as the M2 variants, including the recycled aluminum chassis. Still, it features two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the M3 variant and three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the M3 Pro and M3 Max models. Other additional ports you get include an advanced HDMI port, MagSafe 3, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. These laptops also retain the exact dimensions as last year's model but have some heft; depending on the one you choose, your computer can weigh up to 3.6 pounds for the 14-inch and 4.7 pounds for the 16-inch. Apple has also added a new Space Black color to the family, so you now have three color options to choose from, including Space Gray and Silver.

Conversely, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has a more refined look thanks to its 2-in-1 design and magnesium chassis. It feels like a premium laptop, and the platinum color gives it a sense of presence. This laptop also has more ports when compared to what was on its predecessor. You now get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, one microSD card slot, a Surface Connect port, and a microSD card slot. However, it looks thicker than the M3 MacBook Pro and has a bit of heft as it weighs up to 4.37 pounds, depending on the configuration you choose.

The Studio 2 also has an improved trackpad with customizable zones, incredible haptics, and excellent accessibility options, making it easy to use for everyone. It features practical pen support with top-notch haptics on the inking, allowing you to enjoy better creativity in tablet, tent, and laptop modes. Also, unlike most 2-in-1 laptops, the Laptop Studio 2 doesn't turn off your keyboard when you fold your display, meaning you can utilize your keyboard shortcuts for a more efficient work process.

Display

MacBook Pros have always had incredible displays, and the ones on the M3 MacBooks are no exception. You get a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display with 3024x1964 resolution on the 14-inch and 3456x3224 on the 16-inch. Both displays offer 120Hz refresh rates, ProMotion, True Tone, Wide Color P3, and can go up to 1600 nits. Whether creating, gaming, or engaging in productivity tasks, you will surely enjoy excellent visuals, rich colors, and excellent contrasts.

Additionally, the M3 MacBook Pro has retained the notch, which most people consider annoying since the laptop doesn't have FaceID. The notch houses the laptop's FHD 1080p webcam, which provides an incredible video experience. Add that to the top-notch speakers and mic embedded in the chassis, and your meetings and video calls will look and sound even better.

The only con here is that the M3 MacBooks don't offer touch or pen support, so creatives who rely on them will need to consider the Surface Laptop Studio 2 or other alternatives. Speaking of the Surface Laptop Studio 2, it features an elegant LCD IPS panel. You get a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow display with a 2400x1600 resolution. It has a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate that can go down to 60Hz, though you'd have to dig into your settings to activate it.

The display here has a max brightness of 600 nits, and thanks to its 3:2 aspect ratio, you can improve your productivity by having multiple browsers next to each other with no issues. It also supports VESA DisplayHDR, 100% sRGB, and 85% DCI-P3, so creatives will enjoy vivid colors and rich contrasts when working on this machine. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 also has an FHD 1080p camera, but it supports Windows Hello, unlike the MacBook Pro, which supports Touch ID as its security feature.

Performance

The M3 MacBooks are getting a jump in performance this year. While the leap isn't significant compared to last year's M2 chips, they become more pronounced when compared to the M1 chips. These new Apple silicon chips are the brand's first 3nm chips, focused on power efficiency, increased GPU performance, and better CPU performance. They offer a new technology called Dynamic Caching, which allows the GPU to allocate the exact memory required by each task, thereby increasing performance for games and apps. Combine that with the mesh shading and ray tracing technologies embedded in the chips, and you'll be able to render more realistic graphics at a faster speed.

According to Apple, the M3 chips can provide up to 65% more performance than the M1's GPU while utilizing half the power. The CPU's performance and efficiency cores on the M3 chips have also been improved, as they now offer 30% more performance and 50% more speed compared to their M1 counterparts. Additionally, using AI features on the M3 MacBooks will feel smoother and faster as the Neural Engine, responsible for on-device AI features, is now 60% faster than what you have on the M1 chips. While we can't test out these claims yet since we don't have the laptops, we expect the M3 MacBooks to see a significant jump in performance compared to the M1 MacBooks and subtle differences compared to the M2 MacBooks.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a powerful machine in its own right. It comes with Intel's 13th Gen processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. You can even opt for an Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU, perfect for creative professionals, or Intel's Iris Xe graphics if you don't want the bells and whistles. Thanks to its GPU and CPU, with up to 14 cores and 20 threads, you can run multiple complex tasks with no issues. Whether you're editing a video, compiling a program, building 3D models, or running other complex software, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has enough power to deal with it.

Battery life

According to Apple, you can get up to 22 hours of video playback on the M3 MacBook Pro. This increase in battery life results from the chip's improved performance and efficiency. Also, unlike previous models, you get the same performance from the M3 MacBooks, whether charging the device or using it on battery power. The 14-inch models have a 70Wh battery, while the 16-inch models have a 100Wh battery. They both charge incredibly fast, as you can juice up your device from zero to 100 percent in a little over an hour. We expect the M3 MacBook Pros to survive an entire workday.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop Studio promises up to 19 hours of battery life on models with the Intel Xe graphics unit and up to 18 hours with those with the Nvidia GPUs. It has a 102W power adapter for the Xe graphics variant and a 120W adapter for the Nvidia graphics models. Regardless of your choice, you should get fast charging on your Surface Laptop Studio 2. That said, while the battery isn't likely to last for the touted 19 hours, you should get between eight and 10 hours on this device.

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) vs Surface Laptop Studio 2: Which is right for you?

Both of these laptops have a high price tag. They offer the latest software and hardware components related to both manufacturers. Students, creatives, developers, gamers, and other professionals will have a swell time using either of these devices, though our money is on the M3 MacBook Pro. Not only does it use a 3nm chip, but it also comes with improvements in performance and efficiency, meaning that you can work longer and faster than before. While it has an annoying notch and doesn't have pen support or Face ID, the improvements in performance, power, and display and its seamless interaction with other Apple devices make up for what it lacks.

