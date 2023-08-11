Apple's MacBooks are among the best laptops in the market, thanks to their great design, enviable efficiency, and impressive performance in most applications. The company offers a slew of MacBooks powered by its in-house processors, and many of them are currently available at hefty discounts, making them lucrative options for students shopping for good back-to-school deals, as well as content creators looking for the latest and greatest.

MacBook Pro

To start off, the biggest discount is on the 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip. Launched in late 2021, it is getting a little long in the tooth, but remains a strong performer for most use cases. It carries an MSRP of $4,899, but is currently available for just $3,299, which is $1,600 off its original launch price. Do note that this is the maxed out model with 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. If you want a newer model, you can check out the 64GB+1TB version of the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Max, which is currently selling for $3,699 against a $3,899 MSRP.

The 2023 14-inch M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro is also available with an impressive discount. Starting off with base 256GB model, it is currently available on Amazon for $1,749, which is a flat $250 off its $1,999 MSRP. For those wanting more storage, the 1TB model is selling for just $2,199, $300 off its $2,499 listing price. If you're looking for something more affordable, you can always get the M2-powered 13.3-inch M2 MacBook Pro (2022), which is selling for $1,099, $200 of its $1,299 list price.

MacBook Air

For folks who want even more affordable laptops, Apple has a ton of MacBook Airs that offer a great balance between price and performance. Starting off with the most affordable one of the lot, the 13.3-inch MacBook Air from late 2020 can be yours for just $849 - a cool $150 discount over its $999 MSRP. If you want the latest model, you can move up to the latest 13.6-inch variant, which is currently selling for $949 against its regular list price of $1,099. If you want a bigger display, you can always get the 15-inch MacBook Air (2023) for $1,199, which is $100 off its regular list price.