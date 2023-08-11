Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Apple's MacBooks are among the best laptops in the market, thanks to their great design, enviable efficiency, and impressive performance in most applications. The company offers a slew of MacBooks powered by its in-house processors, and many of them are currently available at hefty discounts, making them lucrative options for students shopping for good back-to-school deals, as well as content creators looking for the latest and greatest.

MacBook Pro

  • Untitled design Background Removed-2
    Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)
    $3299 $4899 Save $1600

    The 2021 MacBook Pro features a great blend of performance and efficiency, and the massive discount makes it a great purchase for most use cases.

    $3299 at B&H
  • MacBook Pro 2023
    Apple MacBook Pro (2023)
    $1749 $1999 Save $250

    The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models adopt the same exterior chassis first introduced in 2021. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, a notched display, and more.

    $3699 at B&H (16-inch model) $1749 at Amazon (14-inch model)
  • The 2022 MacBook Pro comes with the new Apple M2 processor, delivering even more performance than the M1 model.
    MacBook Pro (2022)
    Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022)
    $1099 $1299 Save $200

    Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) is a great choice for students looking for a powerful, but affordable laptop. It comes with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

    $1099 at B&H

To start off, the biggest discount is on the 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip. Launched in late 2021, it is getting a little long in the tooth, but remains a strong performer for most use cases. It carries an MSRP of $4,899, but is currently available for just $3,299, which is $1,600 off its original launch price. Do note that this is the maxed out model with 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. If you want a newer model, you can check out the 64GB+1TB version of the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Max, which is currently selling for $3,699 against a $3,899 MSRP.

The 2023 14-inch M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro is also available with an impressive discount. Starting off with base 256GB model, it is currently available on Amazon for $1,749, which is a flat $250 off its $1,999 MSRP. For those wanting more storage, the 1TB model is selling for just $2,199, $300 off its $2,499 listing price. If you're looking for something more affordable, you can always get the M2-powered 13.3-inch M2 MacBook Pro (2022), which is selling for $1,099, $200 of its $1,299 list price.

MacBook Air

  • M1 MacBook Air
    Apple MacBook Air M1
    $849 $999 Save $150

    The M1 MacBook Air remains a great device even three years after its launch, thanks to the powerful M1 chip, great battery life, and a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display.

    $849 at B&H
  • MacBook Air M2-1
    MacBook Air (M2)
    $949 $1099 Save $150

    The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work, and it comes in either 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch sizes.

    $949 at B&H
  • Apple 2023 Macbook Air
    Apple MacBook Air (2023)
    $1199 $1299 Save $100

    Launched earlier this year, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is one of the fastest, thinnest, and most efficient laptops in its category. It is also available in a number of color options, including Silver, Midnight, Space Gray and Starlight.

    $1199 at B&H

For folks who want even more affordable laptops, Apple has a ton of MacBook Airs that offer a great balance between price and performance. Starting off with the most affordable one of the lot, the 13.3-inch MacBook Air from late 2020 can be yours for just $849 - a cool $150 discount over its $999 MSRP. If you want the latest model, you can move up to the latest 13.6-inch variant, which is currently selling for $949 against its regular list price of $1,099. If you want a bigger display, you can always get the 15-inch MacBook Air (2023) for $1,199, which is $100 off its regular list price.