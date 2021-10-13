Upcoming MacBook Pro could come with a 120Hz Mini LED display

Apple is holding its Mac “Unleashed” event on October 18, where the company will likely show off new MacBooks with the M1X chip. While we’ve seen multiple rumors and reports about the upcoming MacBook Pro models making the switch to Mini LED displays, a new report suggests that Apple’s top-of-the-line laptops will also offer 120Hz high refresh rate support for smoother visuals.

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the upcoming MacBook Pro models will feature a Mini LED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Ross Young has a pretty solid track record, so we won’t be surprised if this turns out to be true. Mini LED panels for the new MacBook Pro are reportedly provided by LG Display and Sharp, the same company that supplied panels for the 12.7-inch iPad Pro.

Panel suppliers are the same between the iPad Pro’s and MacBook Pro’s – LG Display and Sharp. Expecting similar technology – oxide backplanes, miniLED backlights and 120Hz refresh rates. MiniLEDs, 100% confirmed. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

While the new MacBook Pro lineup has long been rumored to feature a Mini LED display, the 120Hz refresh rate bit is new. If true, this would mark the first time Apple used a high refresh rate display on a Mac.

This year’s iPad Pro was the first to come equipped with a Mini LED display. For the unaware, Mini LED displays feature thousands of tiny LEDs to offer vastly superior contrast, higher brightness, and improved HDR performance compared to traditional LCDs. In contrast, traditional LCDs only have anywhere between dozens and a few hundred local dimming zones.

With Apple’s Mac event just a week away at this point, we won’t have to wait too long to learn more about the MacBook Pro’s new display.

Are you looking forward to the next-gen MacBook Pro lineup? What has you most excited? Let us know in the comments section below.

Featured image: MacBook Pro 16 (2020)