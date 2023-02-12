MacBook Pro (M2, 2023) vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5): Which laptop should you buy?

Two very different laptops go head-to-head to see which is right for you

Apple's updated MacBook Pro for 2023 and Lenovo's latest fifth-gen ThinkPad X1 Extreme are high-end laptops made for creators, designers, and professionals who want a lot of power at their disposal. These laptops are quite different, starting with the operating system and moving all the way out to the appearance and bonus feature set. However, they are priced within the same premium range and can fulfill many of the same roles. Let's take a look at the similarities and differences between these laptops — including both the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models — to help you decide which is better suited to your needs.

MacBook Pro (M2, 2023) vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5): Price, availability, and specs

Apple's latest MacBook Pro was unveiled in January 2023, and you can find it at plenty of retailers. The official Apple site has both 14- and 16-inch models for sale, while third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy also offer plenty of models in both sizes. Smaller 14-inch models with a 10-core M2 Pro processor (CPU) and 16-core graphics (GPU) start at about $1,999 and climbs all the way up to about $3,099 for a model with 12-core M2 Max CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Prices start at about $2,499 for the larger 16-inch model with a 12-core M2 Pro CPU and 19-core GPU. Going up to a 12-core M2 Max CPU, 38-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD costs about $3,499. Our guide to MacBook Pro 2023 configurations has more information. These laptops aren't cheap, but that holds true for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme as well.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5) is available at Lenovo's official website as well as a number of third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Lenovo's website generally offers the best configuration options, and it's also the place where you'll find deep discounts. Lenovo often hosts some major sales on its ThinkPads (and other great Lenovo laptops), with thousands of dollars off regular prices. At the time of writing, for example, ThinkPad X1 Extreme configurations are 40% off at the official Lenovo website.

If you are shopping at full price, the X1 Extreme starts at about $3,000 for a model with Core i7-12700H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti discrete laptop GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Following is a closer look at all the specs available in each laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5) OS macOS Ventura macOS Ventura Windows 11 CPU Apple M2 Pro (10-core)

Apple M2 Pro (12-core)

Apple M2 Max (12-core) Apple M2 Pro (12-core)

Apple M2 Max (12-core) 12th Gen Intel

Core i7-12700H

Core i7-12800H vPro

Core i9-12900H Graphics 16-core integrated GPU (M2 Pro)

19-core integrated GPU (M2 Pro)

30-core integrated GPU (M2 Max)

38-core integrated GPU (M2 Max) 19-core integrated GPU (M2 Pro)

30-core integrated GPU (M2 Max)

38-core integrated GPU (M2 Max) NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop discrete GPU

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop discrete GPU

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Laptop discrete GPU

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Laptop discrete GPU Display 14.2 inches

3024x1964 (254ppi)

Up to 1,600 nits (HDR)

Up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 16.2 inches

3456x2234 (254ppi)

Up to 1,600 nits (HDR)

Up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio

1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare, 100% sRGB, 60Hz

2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, 500 nits, anti-glare, 100% sRGB, 165Hz, TÜV Low Blue Light

3840x2400 (UHD+), IPS, 600 nits, anti-glare, 100% AdobeRGB, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, TÜV Low Blue Light

3840x2400 (UHD+), IPS, 600 nits, anti-reflective, 100% AdobeRGB, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, TÜV Low Blue Light Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB SSD

Not upgradeable 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB SSD

Not upgradeable 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 Performance SSD

Upgradeable Memory 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 96GB

Not upgradeable 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 96GB

Not upgradeable 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5-4800MHz

Dual SODIMM slots

Upgradeable Battery 70Wh

MagSafe 3 AC adapter 100Wh

MagSafe 3 AC adapter 90Wh

Slim tip AC adapter Ports Three Thunderbolt 4

HDMI

3.5mm audio

SD card reader Three Thunderbolt 4

HDMI

3.5mm audio

SD card reader Two Thunderbolt 4

Two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1)

HDMI

3.5mm audio

SD card reader

Nano SIM slot (optional) Audio Six speakers

Dolby Atmos Six speakers

Dolby Atmos Dual 2W speakers

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Voice Camera Front-facing 1080p Front-facing 1080p Front-facing 1080p

Privacy shutter Biometrics Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader IR hybrid camera

Fingerprint reader Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

5G/4G LTE (optional) Color Space Gray

Silver Space Gray

Silver Black Dimensions 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.6 inches

(312.6mm x 221.2mm x 15.5mm) 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches

(355.7mm x 248.1mm x 16.8mm) 14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches

(359.5mm x 253.8mm x 17.9mm) Weight From 3.5 pounds (1.6kg) From 4.7 pounds (2.15kg) From 4.14 pounds (1.88kg) Starting price From $1,999 From $2,499 From $2,310

Design and features: Sleek vs durable

Apple's 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme are all clamshell laptops, but that's about where the similarities end. The MacBooks have a sleek aluminum design available in Space Gray or Silver colors, while the ThinkPad has an aluminum bottom and carbon-fiber lid with the usual Black ThinkPad finish. The 16-inch MacBook weighs more than the X1 Extreme, though the 14-inch MacBook is the lightest of the three. Both MacBooks are also thinner than the X1 Extreme. If you're looking for ruggedness, the MIL-STD 810H durability certification for the ThinkPad should give you some extra peace of mind. Lenovo's laptops are durable, if nothing else.

Getting into some notable features, the X1 Extreme's optional 5G and 4G LTE connectivity should be a major selling point for those who need to stay connected everywhere. Both laptops otherwise have Wi-Fi 6E and modern Bluetooth 5 to handle connectivity and wireless accessories.

Both sizes of MacBook Pro come with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. This is a decent native setup, but adding one of the best Thunderbolt docks can allow you to connect the rest of your indispensable MacBook Pro accessories. The X1 Extreme (Gen 5) has just two Thunderbolt 4 ports, but it also offers HDMI, dual USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 3.5mm audio, an SD card reader, and an optional Nano SIM slot should you opt for 5G connectivity. You'll have a better chance of connecting the best ThinkPad X1 Extreme accessories here without a dock, but you can always add the extra ports if required.

All laptops have a 1080p front-facing camera that can handle daily video conferencing with ease, but only the X1 Extreme adds a physical privacy shutter. It also includes an IR camera for facial recognition, complementing the built-in fingerprint reader. Apple only offers Touch ID here through a fingerprint reader with no option for facial biometrics. The X1 Extreme, with its camera and Mirametrix Glance, can automatically lock or unlock your laptop as you depart or approach. It also has a Kensington lock slot should you want to lock it up in a busy office or café.

Finally, the X1 Extreme's dual 2W speakers boast Dolby Atmos and a top-firing orientation to prevent muffled sound. Audio is loud and clear even at high volumes. Apple's MacBooks come with a whopping six speakers and Dolby Atmos support, which should propel it ahead of the X1 Extreme.

Display: Brightness vs pixels

The MacBook Pro for 2023 is available in 14.2- and 16.2-inch display sizes, while the X1 Extreme comes in a 16-inch size only. Focusing first on the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro model, it has a 3024x1964 resolution, up to 1,600 nits brightness with HDR enabled (otherwise hitting 1,000 nits with Apple's XDR), and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with adaptive capabilities. The larger 16.2-inch display has more pixels with a 3024x1964 resolution, but it hits the same 254 pixels per inc as the 14.2-inch model. The bigger display has the same adaptive refresh rate with a maximum 120Hz and up to 1,600 nits brightness with HDR.

The MacBook Pro's displays are geared toward professionals, designers, and creators thanks to wide color gamut coverage, XDR tech, high resolution, and adaptive refresh rate. However, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme's 16-inch display options (of which there are four) can also accommodate those who need precision color and plenty of pixels to work.

The most affordable display for the X1 Extreme has a 1920x1200 resolution, IPS panel, 300 nits brightness, anti-glare finish, 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color. This is best suited for pros who need to stretch battery life as long as possible or for power users who just need horsepower and don't mind connecting to an external display. Next up is a 2560x1600 resolution, IPS panel, 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, 165Hz refresh rate, and low blue light. This is a nice upgrade for those who need more pixels and a smoother image.

Lenovo also offers two UHD+ (3840x2400) screens with Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR 400, and 100% AdobeRGB color. One has an anti-glare finish and the other has an anti-reflective finish, giving you a more glossy look without all the glare. These screens are best suited for designers who need accurate color, and the addition of Dolby Vision adds extra potential for deep color and contrast.

Apple's MacBook displays will certainly get brighter and the adaptive refresh rate will prove invaluable for some, but those who need more pixels will want to stick with Lenovo.

Performance and battery: MacBook for best battery life

Apple outfitted its 2023 MacBook Pro with new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors that deliver more performance and better power efficiency. We haven't yet had a chance to test first-hand these new chips, but in general, you should see similar performance between the 10-core M2 Pro and Core i7-12700H in the X1 Extreme, depending on the task at hand. The 12-core M2 Pro should edge out the Core i7 in raw performance in some benchmarks, and power efficiency should be much better.

As for the 14-core M2 Max chip, it should in most cases best the Core i7's performance. The Core i9-12900H CPU available in the X1 Extreme should be more closely matched to the M2 Max, though Intel's chip draws more power. There's also the matter of graphics. Lenovo includes numerous options for discrete NVIDIA 30-series laptop GPUs, while Apple has its own integrated graphics tied in with the M2 chips. You'll have a much better time using the X1 Extreme for gaming, but you'll still get a lot of power from the M2 GPU at less of a draw on your battery.

Apple claims the 14-inch MacBook Pro can run for about 12 hours of regular web browsing, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro's larger battery can run for about 15 hours of web browsing. Putting the laptop to the test with heavier work will pull that number back, but you can still expect excellent battery life from the 2023 MacBook Pros.

In our ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5) review, Senior Editor João Carrasqueira got about five hours of regular use from the laptop, or just more than six hours while streaming video. That's not good enough to touch Apple's claims, and indeed for the best battery life, you'll want to stick with a MacBook.

As for the operating system, you'll need to choose between macOS Ventura and Windows 11. Both have their own set of strengths and weaknesses, and it will ultimately come down to personal preference. A MacBook really makes sense if you're already invested in Apple's ecosystem, and you can always run Windows on your MacBook if required.

Finally, it's worth noting that the storage and memory in the MacBook cannot be upgraded after purchase. The X1 Extreme, on the other hand, allows you to upgrade both should the need arise after purchase.

MacBook Pro (M2, 2023) vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5): Which laptop should you buy?

Choosing between these two laptops will ultimately come down to your OS preference, budget, size preference, and performance requirements. The MacBook Pro comes in two different sizes to make it easier to get what you want, and the smaller option costs considerably less than the X1 Extreme even when discounted. Both MacBooks offer superior battery life, though you will want to stick with the X1 Extreme for that raw GPU power from the discrete NVIDIA GPUs.

The unique ThinkPad style certainly isn't for everyone, though the added durability will come in handy for those who travel a lot or work in the field. The added benefit of optional 5G connectivity from the ThinkPad plays into this mobility equation as well. All three of these laptops are quite expensive, and those who don't need quite as much hardware should check out our picks for best laptops or best Macs for more great options.