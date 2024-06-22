Key Takeaways The Machenike KT84 mechanical keyboard offers a unique look with a customizable LED pixel display and transparent key caps.

The keyboard features hot-swappable switches, a multi-layer construction, a volume control dial, and a customizable toggle stick.

The keyboard is now available through Kickstarter and is expected to ship in September 2024.

There's no shortage of great keyboards out there, but if you're looking for something that looks completely different from the rest, then the Machenike KT84 is going to be right up your alley. One of the first things you're probably going to notice about the keyboard is just how colorful it is.

The next thing that's going to catch your eye is the vibrant LED pixel display that stretches almost the entire length of the keyboard. Now, this isn't something that you see every day and boy does it look good. The Machenike KT84 mechanical keyboard is now up for grabs on Kickstarter with a fulfillment date set for September 2024.

A mechanical keyboard that offers a unique look

As you can imagine, there's a lot to talk about here. And one of the first things you'll need to know is that, yes, the pixel LED area of the keyboard can be customized. And while that might be the big draw, there's also a secondary high-definition display right next to it that can be used to display more practical information.

What really sells the overall effect here is that you're also getting transparent key caps, which really helps the RGB illumination shine through. Now, this keyboard isn't all about its looks and does come with some welcome features like hot-swappable switches and a multi-layer construction that should make it quite durable.

From the factory, you're going to get two different choices with Gatreon white and yellow switches. When it comes to other hardware, there's also a large dial on the left side of the keyboard that can be used to control the volume. Furthermore, under the secondary display, there's a unique toggle stick that can be customized to perform custom actions.

When it comes to connectivity, you're getting two options here, with a wired or wireless experience. When used wirelessly, the battery is stated to last up to 110 hours, and can be recharged with the included USB-C cable. As far as pricing goes, you won't find this on store shelves, and it is now currently available through a Kickstarter campaign, with the early bird pricing starting at $199.

So, while this is a super cool keyboard that's fun and unique, you're going to be in for a bit of a wait if you put down your money today. If the campaign is successful, you can expect this product to ship sometime in September 2024.