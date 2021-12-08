macOS 12.1 RC enables SharePlay and fixes major bugs, Universal Control still missing

Apple has seeded the Release Candidate (RC) of macOS 12.1, along with that of iOS 15.2. This macOS release doesn’t bring plenty of notable features. However, it fixes some of the major bugs Mac users have been complaining about, in addition to bringing SharePlay support. Apple enabled SharePlay on iOS back in late October, and now macOS users will finally get to enjoy consuming media with their favorite people. It’s worth mentioning that Universal Control is still missing from this build. Apple’s website states that it’s coming this Fall, but it’s yet to be seen whether they push it till next year.

The Cupertino giant seeding macOS 12.1 RC points at an imminent public release. Mac users globally could receive this stable update as soon as next week. This will enable them to use SharePlay with others, in addition to getting a smoother experience, thanks to the included bug fixes. The patches in this build resolve an issue that was affecting Macs with trackpads. Taps and clicks in some cases were unresponsive. It additionally fixes a bug that was causing new MacBook Pro 2021 models to panic when viewing HDR YouTube videos. The full changelog of this release can be found below:

macOS 12.1 RC Changelog macOS Monterey 12.1 adds SharePlay, an entirely new way to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime. This update also includes the Apple Music Voice Plan, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, redesigned Memories in Photos, and other features and bug fixes for your Mac. SharePlay SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when you or your friends speak

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out Apple Music Voice Plan Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music Photos Memories has been redesigned with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages

New Memory types include additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories Messages Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity Siri and Search Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations Apple ID Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death TV App Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place This release also includes the following enhancements for your Mac: Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac: Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library

Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks

External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C

HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic

Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers

MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when lid is closed and system is shut down

Are any of the listed bugs affecting your Mac? Let us know in the comments section below.