Apple fixes external display and game controller bugs in macOS 12.3.1

Apple has seeded macOS Monterey 12.3.1, shortly after the release of iOS 15.4.1. This update fixes the external display and game controller bugs that macOS 12.3 had introduced. It’s common for Apple to release minor updates following major ones — to patch the fresh bugs and exploits. Apart from the mentioned issues, macOS 12.3.1 also fixes two security vulnerabilities. For this reason, we advise all users to update their Macs to this version as soon as possible.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 Change Log This update fixes the following issues: – USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display – Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones

To update your Mac to macOS Monterey 12.3.1:

Launch the System Preferences app.

Click on Software Update.

Wait for the page to refresh.

Click on the Download button once it shows up.

Hit Install once it finishes downloading.

It’s important to keep your Mac connected to a power source during this update. If your Mac’s battery dies during the installation process, you might end up with a bricked device and losing your local data. To read more about the security patches of this update, Apple has posted a Support Document that mentions the details.

macOS Monterey 12.3 introduced exciting new additions, including the anticipated Universal Control, Unicode 14 emoji, and much more. It will likely be the last major update to macOS Monterey — as the company potentially starts shifting its attention to the upcoming macOS 13 beta. The first developer beta build could land this Summer, following the conclusion of the main WWDC22 keynote. We expect the company to send out official invitations to members of the press sooner rather than later.

Were the external display and game controller bugs on macOS 12.3 affecting your Mac? Let us know in the comments section below.